Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Gary R. Bugeaud 74,233,141 90.26 8,011,641 9.74 Peter T. Harrison 80,433,166 97.80 1,811,616 2.20 Maureen E. Howe 82,090,359 99.81 154,423 0.19 J. Douglas Kay 65,551,144 79.70 16,693,638 20.30 Arthur N. Korpach 74,227,265 90.25 8,017,517 9.75 Marvin F. Romanow 82,106,942 99.83 137,840 0.17 David M. Spyker 82,112,597 99.84 132,185 0.16 Aidan M. Walsh 81,909,581 99.59 335,201 0.41

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 94.66% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 96.47% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

t. 403.221.0833

f. 403.221.0888

tf. 1.888.257.1873

e. mdonohue@rife.com

w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



