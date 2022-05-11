U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.50
    +13.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,154.00
    +67.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,431.75
    +82.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.40
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.13
    +1.37 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2338
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3740
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,908.08
    -87.03 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.61
    +2.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,216.59
    +49.49 (+0.19%)
     

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRHLF
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Freehold Royalties Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 23, 2022, were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Gary R. Bugeaud

74,233,141

90.26

8,011,641

9.74

Peter T. Harrison

80,433,166

97.80

1,811,616

2.20

Maureen E. Howe

82,090,359

99.81

154,423

0.19

J. Douglas Kay

65,551,144

79.70

16,693,638

20.30

Arthur N. Korpach

74,227,265

90.25

8,017,517

9.75

Marvin F. Romanow

82,106,942

99.83

137,840

0.17

David M. Spyker

82,112,597

99.84

132,185

0.16

Aidan M. Walsh

81,909,581

99.59

335,201

0.41

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 94.66% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 96.47% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com


Recommended Stories