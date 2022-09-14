U.S. markets closed

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for September 2022

·1 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

t.

403.221.0833

f.

403.221.0888

tf.

1.888.257.1873

e.

mdonohue@rife.com

w.

www.freeholdroyalties.com


