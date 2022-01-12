Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for January 2022

U.S. markets closed

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
1 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.06 per common share to be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

t.

403.221.0833

f.

403.221.0888

tf.

1.888.257.1873

e.

mdonohue@rife.com

w.

www.freeholdroyalties.com


