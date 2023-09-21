Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd.'s (TSE:FRU) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.09 per share on 16th of October. The dividend yield will be 7.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Freehold Royalties' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Freehold Royalties' Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$1.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.08. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.3% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Freehold Royalties' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Freehold Royalties has impressed us by growing EPS at 132% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Freehold Royalties is paying out 101% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Freehold Royalties' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Freehold Royalties that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

