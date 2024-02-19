Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd.'s (TSE:FRU) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.09 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Freehold Royalties' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 118% of what it was earning and 76% of cash flows. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 59.8%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$1.68 total annually to CA$1.08. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.3% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Freehold Royalties' Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Freehold Royalties has impressed us by growing EPS at 61% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing well, but Freehold Royalties has been paying out a massive proportion of its earnings, which can make the dividend tough to maintain.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means Freehold Royalties has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Freehold Royalties (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

