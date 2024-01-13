Freelancer Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Freelancer Limited's (ASX:FLN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Freelancer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Barrie for AU$127k worth of shares, at about AU$0.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Robert Barrie was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Robert Barrie bought 1.14m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.22. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:FLN Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2024

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Freelancer insiders own 83% of the company, worth about AU$75m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Freelancer Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Freelancer insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Freelancer insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Freelancer and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

