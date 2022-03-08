U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022

·5 min read
Major players in the freelancers’ SEO services market are Searchbloom, NextLeft, SmartSites, SEOBABA, OMR Digital, Reputation BUILDUP, Dcloud Solutions, SeoRankExpert Digital Agency, SEO Climber, Boston SEO Services, DigiVisi, Kbos2hm, Peak Websites, Kanoobi Media, Mr.

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243796/?utm_source=GNW
Technique Inc., Digital Ducats Inc. and Lockedown Design & SEO.

The global freelancer SEO services market is expected to grow from $9.77 billion in 2021 to $11.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The freelancers’ SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by freelancers or independent contract workers that provide search engine optimization services for businesses.These freelancers are a non-permanent workforce who charges their clients based on man-hours, results-based, and click-based among many other models.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of freelancers’ SEO services are on-page SEO, off-page SEO, technical SEO, and others.On-page SEO is the process of optimizing the content of web pages for search engines and users.

On-page SEO practices commonly used include optimizing title tags, content, internal links, and URLs. The services are used by large enterprises, small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Asia Pacific was the largest reegion in the freelancers’ SEO services market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to boost the freelancer SEO services market during the forecast period.An increase in internet penetration in day-to-day life resulted in to increase in various kinds of digital activity.

As the internet becomes more important as a marketing tool for businesses, SEO is one of the most effective ways to attract more traffic to a website.E-commerce activity is highly influenced through a web search and 81% of people search online for a product or service.

For instance, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has surged internet use by 50% to 70% as millions of people are going online for entertainment, online shopping, and other activities. In July 2020, more than 4.57 billion (60% of the global population) people globally were active internet users. In the twelve months to July 2020, 346 million new users came online which is equivalent to an increase of almost 950,000 new users each day. As SEO is the best way to increase the chances of a product or service being on priority, increased internet penetration is one of the major drivers for the growth of the freelancer SEO services market.

Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of freelancers’ SEO services market.As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process.

In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well.It also allows control of the control on the output.

According to the In-house Agency Forum’s (IHAF) productivity and the pandemic report, since 2019, in-house agencies have seen a 7% increase in overall growth.In March 2019, the WPP agency announced that Walmart decided to take digital advertising in-house.

Additionally, there are online SEO tools that help anyone to optimize the search, avoiding the need to consult a third-party search engine optimization services provider. The increase in in-house teams and availability of SEO online impact the growth of freelancers’ SEO services market negatively.

Voice search is a growing trend in freelancers’ SEO services market as they are gaining popularity in day-to-day life.The increased use of smartphones and smart speakers has greatly increased the potential for voice searches.

According to research, voice search is at least used once daily by about 59% among 18 - 24 age group, 65% of 25 to 49-year-old customers, while 57% of people over 50 age group uses it daily.Voice searching behavior declines markedly in the 55+ age group and is higher in younger age groups.

According to the latest data from the Global Web Index via Datareportal, this is now a common behavior with an average of 45% using voice commands or voice search. 60% of Indians followed by 56% of Indonesians and 55% of Chinese internet users aged between 16 and 64 are using a voice interface every month over devices like mobile, desktop, tablet, and more. Voice assistants are used as an interesting innovation as virtual assistants are becoming better and better at understanding the natural speech patterns of customers.

The countries covered in the freelancers’ SEO services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243796/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


