Freeline Presents on Its Fabry and Gaucher Disease AAV-Based Gene Therapies at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™

FLT190 well-tolerated with promising early efficacy in Fabry disease including sustained α-Gal A expression up to two years



GALILEO-1, a first-in-human, open-label, international, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating FLT201 in Gaucher disease Type 1 initiated

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for people with inherited systemic debilitating diseases, will present updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 MARVEL-1 clinical trial evaluating FLT190 for the treatment of patients with Fabry disease, and the clinical trial design for GALILEO-1, a Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy study of FLT201 in adult patients with Gaucher disease Type 1 at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ taking place February 7 – 11, 2022 in San Diego, California.

“Freeline’s proprietary AAVS3 capsid has the potential to deliver transformative treatments for patients with challenging diseases including Fabry disease and Gaucher disease,” said Pam Foulds, MD, Freeline’s Chief Medical Officer. “It is highly encouraging to observe early signals of durability and efficacy in MARVEL-1 in Fabry disease, with sustained expression up to two years as of our last data reading. Advancing the study will allow further exploration of the potential of FLT190 to provide a functional cure for Fabry disease, which may eliminate the need for enzyme replacement therapy and improve patient outcomes. With FLT201 in Gaucher disease Type 1 advancing to first-in-human studies, I believe the Freeline approach, which leverages a novel capsid and engineered, stable GCase variant, has the potential to overcome the limitations of currently available treatments for Gaucher by addressing difficult-to-reach tissues including bone marrow and lung.”

Michael Parini, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline, said, “We are proud of our steady execution in the clinic and believe this continued progress showcases the Freeline team’s dedication to advancing new therapies for patients with great unmet need. Both the MARVEL-1 and GALILEO-1 studies leverage the strengths of the proprietary Freeline platform, with a highly potent AAVS3 capsid, robust CMC, and protein engineering expertise. We will continue to push forward cutting-edge science, and lead the way in safety, to deliver new medicines to patients with the potential to change the standard-of-care.”

Highlights from the presentation titled, “Safety and efficacy of FLT190 for the treatment of patients with Fabry disease: Results from the MARVEL-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial,” presented by Derralynn A. Hughes, include:

FLT190 has been well-tolerated; a novel prophylactic immune management regimen may have prevented vector-related transaminitis in Patient 2

Results from the first dose cohort (7.5 x 10 11 vg/kg) demonstrate promising efficacy with a potential dose-dependent increase in plasma α-Gal A levels, durable α-Gal A levels sustained for up to two years in Patient 1, and with Patient 2 continuing to remain off ERT more than 26 weeks post-dosing as of the data cut-off date of December 22, 2021

Mild, transient myocarditis was observed in both patients approximately 6-8 weeks post-dose of FLT190 which was not associated with enduring clinical sequelae on cardiac MRI and suggests that cardiac monitoring may be valuable in gene therapy trials for conditions like Fabry disease with known underlying cardiac manifestations



Highlights from the presentation titled “Design of GALILEO-1, a Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy study of FLT201 in adult patients with Gaucher disease Type 1,” presented by Derralynn A. Hughes include:

FLT201 consists of a rationally designed AAV capsid (AAVS3) containing an expression cassette that encodes for a novel glucocerebrosidase variant (GCase var85 ) under the control of a liver-specific promotor. FLT201 produces robust and sustained secretion of GCase in preclinical models, as well as increased stability at lysosomal and physiological pH in human serum

GCase var85 contains two novel amino acid substitutions that result in a 6-fold increase in half-life in human serum, and 20-fold increase in half-life at lysosomal pH conditions

GALILEO-1 is a first-in-human, open-label, international, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating a single intravenous infusion of FLT201 with a novel prophylactic immune management regimen to prevent vector-related transaminitis

Study objectives include evaluating the safety and tolerability of FLT201, investigating the relationship of FLT201 dose to production of endogenous GCase and determining the potential to improve clinical phenotype by reduction in the GCase substrate

The adaptive dose-escalation study will identify a dose of FLT201 for further development in a Phase 3 clinical trial, and will include two parts: Part 1, in patients previously treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) or substrate reduction therapy (SRT), and Part 2, previously untreated patients



The poster presentations will be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website following presentation at the WORLDSymposium™ conference.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

About Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is a genetic lysosomal disease that leads to a deficiency in α-galactosidase A (α-Gal A), which is a key enzyme needed to break down a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) and lyso-Gb3. Without the enzyme, this fatty substance builds up throughout the body, affecting tissues and organs including skin, kidneys, heart, and the nervous system. Freeline is currently focused on classic Fabry disease where patients have little to no functional α-Gal A enzyme. The current standard of care is lifelong intravenous infusions of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) or pharmacological chaperone therapy (PCT). Certain treatments can carry a significant burden on the patient. The aim of Freeline’s investigational gene therapy program is to deliver a one-time treatment of a long-lasting gene therapy that will provide a sustained, therapeutically relevant level of α-Gal A that the Company believes would eliminate the need for ERT or PCT.

About FLT190 for Fabry Disease

FLT190 is an investigational AAV gene therapy in development as a potential treatment for patients with Fabry disease. FLT190 consists of a potent, rationally designed capsid (AAVS3) containing an expression cassette with a codon-optimized human α-Gal A cDNA under the control of a liver-specific promoter. The Company’s current MARVEL-1 Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial is evaluating the potential safety and efficacy of FLT190 in Fabry patients, who often have pre-existing cardiac manifestations due to underlying substrate accumulation and disease progression in the heart. The treatment is administered by intravenous infusion that lasts approximately one hour and does not require the patient to undergo stem cell harvest or conditioning with chemotherapy.

About Gaucher Disease

Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder in which a fatty substance called glucosylceramide accumulates in macrophages in certain organs due to the lack of functional glucocerebrosidase (GCase). The disorder is hereditary and presents in various subtypes. Freeline is currently focused on Gaucher disease Type 1, the most common type, which impacts the health of many organs of the body including the spleen, liver, blood system, and bones. The current standard of care is intravenous infusion of ERT or oral substrate reduction therapy (SRT). The aim of Freeline’s investigational gene therapy program is to deliver a one-time treatment of a long-lasting gene therapy that will provide a sustained, therapeutically relevant level of GCase that the Company believes would eliminate the need for ERT or SRT.

About FLT201 for Gaucher Disease

FLT201 is an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Gaucher disease Type 1. It consists of a potent, rationally designed AAV capsid (AAVS3) containing an expression cassette that encodes for a novel glucocerebrosidase variant (GCase var85 ) under the control of a liver-specific promoter. The GCase var85 contains two novel amino acid substitutions to the wild-type human GCase, which results in a 20-fold increase in GCase half-life at lysosomal pH conditions, but similar catalytic parameters to those of wild-type GCase and ERT. The Company’s high-transducing AAVS3 capsid advances its goal to address unmet needs for those affected by Gaucher disease by potentially enabling sustained, endogenous production of GCase following a one-time intravenous infusion.

