Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript April 4, 2023

Operator: Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Freeline Therapeutics Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the company's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Naomi Aoki, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Naomi Aoki: Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call. This morning, we issued a press release and filed our annual report on Form 20-F with our 2022 financial results and business updates. The release in the 20-F are both available on the Investors section of our website. We'll begin the call with prepared remarks by Michael Parini, our Chief Executive Officer; Pam Foulds, our Chief Medical Officer; and Paul Schneider, our Chief Financial Officer. Henning Stennicke, our Chief Scientific Officer, is also on the call and will be available for Q&A. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements, which may include our plans and expectations with respect to our research and development pipeline, clinical trials, and financial projections, all of which involves certain assumptions and risks beyond our control that could cause our actual developments and results to differ materially from those statements.

A description of these risks is in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Freeline does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call. We are hosting this morning's call to provide additional context for today's announcements. Going forward, we will not necessarily host quarterly calls. We will host calls when there are developments that would benefit from context. As always, we will continue to provide timely updates as appropriate on our progress and key milestones. I'd now like to turn the call over to Michael.

Story continues

Michael Parini: Thank you, Naomi. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. We announced several important updates this morning, including the further prioritization of our clinical programs, the corporate restructuring, and the extension of our cash runway. These actions are part of a concerted and focused effort to drive FLT201 and Gaucher disease to key data readouts. FLT201 is our greatest potential value driver and our greatest opportunity to provide a life changing gene therapy to patients. It is a highly differentiated gene therapy candidate that delivers a novel transgene developed by our scientists and has the potential to be both the first and best-in-class gene therapy for Gaucher disease type 1. Despite treatment with existing therapies, many people with Gaucher disease continue to experience serious symptoms, disease progression, and a shortened lifespan.

Patients need and deserve more effective and less burdensome therapies. We believe that FLT201 has the potential to stop disease progression and improve clinical outcomes for Gaucher disease with a one-time therapy. Advancing the program to key data readouts is our greatest near-term strategic imperative. To deliver on that imperative in the current reality, we had to make hard choices. Given the tough market conditions, our cash position and anticipated timing of data for our programs, we reassessed our priorities, the capital needs required to advance two clinical stage programs in parallel, and options for reducing our operating expenses to extend our cash runway. As a result of this assessment, we made the difficult decision to pause development of FLT190 in Fabry disease and further reduce our workforce.

These actions extend our runway into the second quarter of 2024 providing us time to advance FLT201 to key data readouts starting with initial data from the first cohort, which we now expect to report in the third quarter of this year. In assessing our two clinical programs, we believe that FLT201 represents a higher value opportunity. The novel transgene encoding a rationally designed longer acting variant of GCase, the enzyme lacking in people with Gaucher disease, combined with our highly potent AAVS3 capsid give us reason to believe that FLT201 can improve outcomes over existing therapies and sets it apart from any other gene therapies in development for Gaucher Type I. It also has a faster potential path to a Phase III trial than FLT190 and an opportunity to be the first product to market in its class.

Laboratory, Medicine, Health

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

I want to be clear that the decision to pause FLT190 was a strategic prioritization decision. We continue to believe in its potential to address a substantial unmet need in Fabry disease. Our data showed durable increases in enzyme activity and FLT190 continues to be well-tolerated with no increased cardiac risk following a doubling of the dose in the second cohort. Turning to the workforce reduction, we're reducing our headcount by nearly 30% to approximately 65 employees subject to consultation in the UK. In addition to reductions related to FLT190, we're reducing headcount across the organization while preserving core capabilities and ensuring our ability to drive enrollment in our GALILEO-1 Phase 1/2 dose escalation study and advance FLT201 to key data readouts.

We are also rigorously reviewing operating costs on an ongoing basis to ensure all spending is focused on high priority activities aligned to our strategic focus. We believe we are making the right decisions for the near and long-term future of Freeline. By focusing on driving FLT201 to data readouts that can serve as potential catalysts, we are laying the foundation to build a strong and sustainable company over the long-term. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Pam to provide a detailed overview of FLT201.

Pam Foulds: Thanks, Michael. We see tremendous promise for FLT201 to be a life changing gene therapy for people with Gaucher disease. As you heard from Michael, FLT201 has the potential to deliver better efficacy over existing therapies, while freeing patients from the burden of lifelong treatment. It's also highly differentiated from other investigational gene therapies for Gaucher disease type 1, which either require extensive conditioning prior to treatment, or deliver short half-life wild-type enzyme that may not be able to penetrate deeper disease affected tissues. Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a deficiency of glucocerebrosidase or GCase. An enzyme needed to metabolize a certain type of lipid.

As a result, harmful substrates known as Gb1 and lyso-Gb1 fills up in multiple organs, including the spleen, liver, bone, and lung. Symptoms include pain and swelling of the abdomen from enlarged spleen and liver, exhaustion, bruising and bleeding issues from low blood counts, bone pain and fractures, and shortness of breath from reduced lung function. We are focused on Gaucher disease type 1, which is the most common form of the disease with approximately 18,000 patients in the U.S., UK, EU, and Israel. Currently approved therapies poorly address certain aspects of disease, especially in difficult to reach organs, including bone and lung. Despite treatment with enzyme replacement therapy or ERT, which is the current standard of care, many patients continue to experience serious symptoms and may have reduced life span.

Nearly half of patients who have bone pain prior treatment still have bone pain after 10 or more years of ERT. And lung dysfunction may be more prevalent than first thought, with one study suggesting that as many as 68% of patients are affected despite ongoing treatment. Existing therapies also carry a heavy lifelong treatment burden. ERT requires lengthy biweekly infusions, impacting decisions about work, where to live, ability to travel, and overall quality of life. Patients report feeling fatigued after the infusion. Then a period of relative health followed by a reemergence of symptoms as their enzyme levels weigh before the next infusion. Additionally, the trough and enzyme levels in between infusions mean harmful substrates have the opportunity to build back up potentially contributing to disease progression.

FLT201 has the potential to stop disease progression and deliver better efficacy with a one-time treatment. In contrast to ERT, FLT201 is designed to deliver a steady and continuous level of enzyme, potentially providing better enzyme coverage and uptake in disease affected organs. Importantly, FLT201 delivers a novel transgene for engineered GCase variant that has a substantially longer half-life than wild-type in both plasma and the cells of interest. In lysosomal PH, our variant has a 24 greater half-life than wild-type. We believe that together with this steady release of enzyme, this allows for greater likelihood that enzyme will penetrate the deeper tissues, which other therapies do not reach. In preclinical studies, FLT201 demonstrated high GCase expression at low doses, increased uptake of GCase, and disease affected organs, including bone and lung, compared to ERG; and importantly, greater clearance of pathologic substrate in disease affected organs, again, including bone and lungs, than ERG.

We are actively screening patients for dosing in our GALILEO-1 study of FLT201. This is a first-in-human open label international multicenter trial. Over the past year, we've laid a strong foundation for the trial. Building our relationships in the Gaucher investigator community and expanding the number of sites and geographies to position us to enroll not just the first patient, but subsequent patients and subsequent cohorts. While we have faced unexpected headwinds, we believe we are on the right track and well-positioned to enroll the first cohort to deliver meaningful data in the third quarter. We are working with approximately 15 sites across 7 countries with 7 sites now fully enabled to dose patients and another three sites expected to come online in the next month.

There's strong investigator interest in this program and we're working closely with sites to identify and screen multiple patients in parallel and to tightly manage timelines. As a reminder, the trial is designed to enroll two patients in the first cohort with a four-week stagger between patients. We expect initial data in the third quarter will focus on assessments of safety and enzyme activity in these first two patients, with later data readouts looking at substrate reduction and various clinical parameters. We believe in FLT201's life changing potential and we're committing to program, we are singularly focused on driving enrollment in the GALILEO-1 trial with the aim of delivering key data readouts. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

I'll now turn the call over to Paul to discuss the financial results.

Paul Schneider: Thank you, Pam. The actions we have announced today further sharpen the organization's focus on executing on FLT201 for Gaucher disease and providing additional cash runway to generate meaningful clinical data from our GALILEO-1 study. As you'll see reflected in the financial results reported today, we've made significant strides over the past year and a half to drive increased focus, financial discipline, and operational efficiency by prioritizing our highest value programs aligning resources with those priorities and reducing the size of our workforce. These decisions are always difficult, but as a management team, we are committed to focusing our resources where they will matter the most for our patients, for shareholders, and for Freeline.

With that, I'll turn to an update on our cash position and our runway guidance. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars. For the year ended December 31, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents totaled 47.3 million, compared to 117.7 million at the end of 2021. Taking into account the proceeds from the closing of the sale of our German subsidiary received in February 2023, the pausing of the FLT190 program and our proposed reduction in force, we now expect our cash and cash equivalents to fund our planned operations into the second quarter of 2024. Our net loss was 89 million or $1.50 per basic and diluted share for 2022, compared to a net loss of 140.4 million or $3.93 per basic and diluted share for 2021. R&D expenses decreased approximately 30% to 66.2 million in 2022, from 95.4 million in 2021.

G&A expenses also decreased about 30% to 30.7 million in 2022 from 44.6 million in 2021. The decreases across R&D and G&A were driven by lower employee related expenses, due to workforce reductions and portfolio prioritization activities initiated in both 2021 and 2022. With that, I'll now turn the call back to Michael.

See also 10 Most Profitable Small Businesses in 2023 and 10 Best April Dividend Stocks To Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.