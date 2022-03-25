U.S. markets closed

FREEMAN GOLD ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: FMAN

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a total of 19,130,804 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and posted for trading under the symbol 'FMAN.WT' on the TSX Venture Exchange effective on or about March 30, 2022.

Freeman Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.)
Freeman Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.)

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of 38,261,617 units (the "Units") that closed on November 29, 2021. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one Warrant, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of US$0.65 per Share until November 29, 2026.

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture entered into by the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent, dated November 29, 2021 (the "Indenture"). A copy of the Indenture is posted under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Indenture.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with all applicable state securities laws.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

On Behalf of the Company
William Randall
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the listing of the Warrants and the Company's future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c5219.html

