U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.25
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,466.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.25
    -88.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +4.21 (+5.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -9.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0090
    +0.2120 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.64
    -702.89 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.55
    -8.66 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.83
    +132.35 (+0.47%)
     

Freepoint Commodities Announces Jeffrey Wang as Head of Freepoint Asia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Commodities ("Freepoint") announced today that Jeffrey Wang/Wang Le (王乐) has been named as Head of Freepoint Asia.

Mr. Wang comes to Freepoint with 20 years of experience in the energy and commodities business. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director heading J. Aron & Company's APEJ commodity sales team in Singapore. In that role, Mr. Wang lead the team's growth strategy and product development, including fostering and managing all senior corporate and institutional client relationships. He was also a key leader of the firm's Greater China growth plan and helped establish Goldman's onshore business.

Before Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wang worked in Morgan Stanley's Commodities Marketing and Crude Trading businesses. He initially was responsible for covering Chinese and Korean clients' commodities-related hedging and proprietary trading requirements. Mr. Wang later built and managed the company's physical crude trading book in Asia.

Prior to that, Mr. Wang held several roles at BP in trading analytics, control, and optimization for various product lines.

"We are excited to have Jeff at the helm of Freepoint's Asia business as we continue to expand in the Asia/Pacific region," said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint. "His enthusiasm, entrepreneurial spirit, wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership in developing commodities businesses and building client relationships in the region will be instrumental in our continued growth."

Mr. Wang graduated from Tsinghua University in China with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, concentrating in management information systems, and he earned a master's degree in management from the same institution, concentrating in innovation strategy and economics.

About Freepoint

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 550 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global commodities merchant of physical commodities providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions.

Media Contact

Paige Thornton
RF|Binder
212-994-7554
paige.thornton@rfbinder.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/freepoint-commodities-announces-jeffrey-wang-as-head-of-freepoint-asia-301787903.html

SOURCE Freepoint Commodities LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Oil jumps $5/bbl as surprise OPEC+ output cuts jolt markets

    Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.

  • Tesla Beats on Deliveries. The Stakes Are High After the Stock Had a Monster Quarter.

    Tesla posted record quarterly delivery results Sunday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter. Tesla delivered 405,278 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and produced 439,701 units.

  • What if the Fed hadn't made a 'mistake'? A hypothetical to consider.

    Hypotheticals are hard, but what if we considered an alternative world where the Fed had done what critics say should've happened?

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.