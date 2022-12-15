U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.14
    -99.18 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.26
    -786.09 (-2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,822.02
    -348.87 (-3.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.96
    -44.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.17
    -1.11 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -30.20 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0550 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0238 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7460
    +2.3310 (+1.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,444.41
    -383.84 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.54
    -6.23 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Freepoint Eco-Systems Announces Groundbreaking on Flagship Advanced Recycling Facility in Ohio

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint") celebrated the groundbreaking of its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility located in Hebron, Ohio.

Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on flagship advanced recycling facility in Hebron, Ohio
Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on flagship advanced recycling facility in Hebron, Ohio

The ISCC Plus Certified facility will recycle end-of-life waste plastic otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. It will span 25 acres and make use of an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, making it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world. The facility will have the capacity to recycle approximately 90,000 tons of waste plastic per year.

Freepoint uses proven pyrolysis technology to convert waste plastic into feedstock that will be used to make new plastic products. As a result, less plastic waste is landfilled or incinerated, and more oil is left in the ground. Overall, the process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to plastic made from fossil fuels.

Freepoint will create 200 construction jobs in Ohio in 2023 to build the facility, as well as 70 full-time circular economy jobs once the facility begins commercial operations.

"Breaking ground on Freepoint's flagship facility in Ohio marks the next big step in expanding our advanced recycling footprint in the United States and across the globe. From construction to the launch of operations and beyond, the facility will have a positive impact both broadly and in the Ohio community through plastic recycling, job creation and greenhouse gas reductions. Ultimately, we are working to contribute to a more sustainable circular economy," said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director of Freepoint.

All recycled plastic feedstock produced by the facility will be sold to Shell in connection with a long-term supply agreement signed by Freepoint and Shell earlier this year.

"I congratulate Freepoint on reaching this exciting milestone. Shell is delighted to be working with Freepoint and to have secured a hundred percent of the pyrolysis oil offtake from the plant that will be used at our Energy and Chemicals Park Norco. The pyrolysis offtake will make a valuable contribution to Shell's strategy to deliver more of the circular chemicals our customers demand and is a great example of the collaboration needed to grow this value chain," said Phil Turley, GM, Plastic Circularity Shell.

Commercial operations of the facility are expected to begin in the first half of 2024.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC
Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into reusable products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

Contact: Paige Thornton, paige.thornton@rfbinder.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freepoint-eco-systems-announces-groundbreaking-on-flagship-advanced-recycling-facility-in-ohio-301704561.html

SOURCE Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

    Plug Power will attach its liquid hydrogen tankers to Nikola's trucks, whose deliveries will begin next year, to transport green hydrogen fuel across North America. The company will also provide a liquefaction system for Nikola's hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, Arizona, which will produce 30 metric tons per day of the gas initially, and scale up to 150 metric tons per day.

  • Plug Power to buy fleet of Nikola hydrogen-powered semi trucks

    Plug Power Inc. is set to buy a fleet of Nikola Corp. hydrogen-powered trucks as the two companies announced a strategic partnership on Thursday. Plug (PLUG) is buying 75 Nikola (NKLA) Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, which Nikola says have a range of up to 500 miles. The Nikola trucks, paired with liquid hydrogen tankers, will deliver hydrogen to Plug Power’s customers in North America, the companies said.

  • Keystone pipeline rupture spilled diluted bitumen, complicating cleanup

    (Reuters) -The oil spilled from TC Energy Corp's ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday, adding complications to the cleanup. The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline was shut since last week after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, including into a creek. Bitumen from Canada's oil sands is a dense, thick form of oil that shippers dilute with lighter oils so it can move through pipelines.

  • Market Red but 3 Solars Shine Bright Green

    Over the past few months, the solar industry has been outperforming the market. Today we dive into the reasons that out performance may continue.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • The Kansas Keystone pipeline spill isn't an ordinary oil spill. Here's why.

    A Kansas spill is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude in the U.S. And scientists say it comes with major complications for cleaning up.

  • Nuclear Fusion Could Transform the Energy Sector. Chevron and Alphabet Are Betting on It.

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said scientists had made a breakthrough that she called one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century.

  • Here's Why NextEra Energy Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has been an unstoppable growth stock. The clean-energy infrastructure company has expanded its adjusted earnings per share at an 8.4% compound annual rate since 2006. It sees a jaw-dropping $4 trillion investment opportunity over the next 30 years to decarbonize the U.S. economy.

  • Whale injured by ship makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii

    Moon used only her pectoral fins to travel to Hawaii, where she is now "completely emaciated and covered in whale lice" – and according to one local professional diver, even being followed by sharks.

  • Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

    A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it's known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and Wildlife Service's formal listing of Tiehm's buckwheat and its accompanying designation of 910 acres (368 hectares) of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall (15-centimeter-tall) flower with yellow blooms raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden's “green energy” agenda. With an estimated remaining population of only about 16,000 plants, the service concluded that Tiehm's buckwheat is on the brink of extinction.

  • 2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

    Electric vehicle sales are projected to be 40% of global sales by 2030. These energy stocks will make the transition possible.

  • Top Solar Stocks

    The top solar stocks include Daqo New Energy for best value, Sunrun for fastest growth, and First Solar for most momentum.

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Idles Factory

    The carmaker has cited slowing sales as the reason for the stop in production for the once-popular vehicle.

  • Redwood Materials to build multibillion-dollar factory in the US 'battery belt'

    Redwood Materials said Wednesday it will build a new battery materials and recycling facility on a 600-acre campus near Charleston, South Carolina that will eventually employ 1,500 people and make enough cathode and anode components to supply 1 million EVs annually. The campus, located at Camp Hall in Berkeley County, will produce 100 GWh of cathode and anode components per year, the company said, which is enough to power more than 1 million EVs. Cathode foils, which account for more than half the cost of a battery cell, contain lithium, nickel and cobalt.

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

    Record high gas prices convinced drivers across the country to take a second look at going electric in 2022. After all, EVs cost more up front, but they pay you back over time with lower ownership...

  • Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards names funniest animal photos of 2022: See the winning shots

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveals its 2022 list of winners. See the funny photos here. From a falling lion cub to a dismissive penguin and a soccer-loving hawk.

  • This invasive species of fish has established itself in parts of Mississippi River basin

    An Southern Illinois University study found the fish reproducing and living to adulthood in some areas. The state previously offered a bounty for fish.

  • Is California’s drought over? Water providers still predict shortages next year

    Despite December storms, water supplies remain low in many areas. Some managers expect to impose severe restrictions on their customers.

  • Innergex acquires remaining interests in its Mountain Air wind portfolio in Idaho

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") acquired all the Class A shares of its 138 MW Mountain Air wind portfolio in Idaho, in the United States, for a total consideration of US$47.5 million (CAN$64.4 million) from its tax equity partner, an affiliate of MetLife Investment Management. These shares represent the remaining 37.75% of the outstanding shares of the portfolio not already owned by Innergex.