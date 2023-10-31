Freeport dominates area's most expensive homes sold list for September

Of the ten most expensive homes sold in Stephenson County in September only two of them surpassed $300,000.

Here's a look at the full list for September.

10. 5292 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

This home at 5292 W. Pearl City Road in Freeport sold for $175,000 on Sept. 8, 2023.

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a full finished lower level with an egress window, bedroom, full bathroom, kitchenette, utility room and family room. The oak kitchen is updated with stainless-steel appliances. The fenced yard features a deck and storage shed. The home overlooks cornfields.

The home sold on Sept. 8 for $175,000. The property was listed by Kimberly Taylor, NextHome FirstClass.

9. 1176 W. Stephenson St., Freeport

This home at 1176 W. Stephenson St. in Freeport sold for $175,000 on Sept. 25, 2023.

The home has a formal living room and dining room. There is natural oak woodwork throughout the home. There's a finished office area in the lower level along with a workshop. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Listed by Toni Howard, Christenson Home Town Realtors, the home sold for $175,000 on Sept. 25.

8. 204 Briarwood Lane, Lena

This home at 204 Briarwood Lane in Lena sold for $177,000 on Sept. 25, 2023.

This two-story home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace. Double doors lead to the deck that overlooks the large, fenced in backyard with a garden shed, partially finished basement with a walk-out, and a two-stall attached garage.

The home sold for $177,000 on Sept. 25. The property was listed by Adam Werhane, Pat Brown Realty.

7. 71 N. Stewart Ave., Freeport

This home at 71 N. Stewart Ave. in Freeport sold for $220,000 on Sept. 18, 2023.

This five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home sits on three city lots. There are fireplaces in living room and a family room. The home has a screened in porch along with half-bath and three-season room complete the main floor. The upper level has five bedrooms and two full baths. There are two stairways to the upper level. The lower level has an area that could be completed with fireplace.

The property was listed by Margaret Christensen, Christenson Home Town Realtors and sold for $220,000 on Sept. 18.

6. 4920 US Bus 20 W, Freeport

This home at 4920 US Bus 20 W in Freeport sold for $225,000 on Sept. 1, 2023.

This historic stone two-story home built in 1852 served as a Stagecoach Inn. It features four bedrooms with option for a fifth, two full bathrooms, a formal dining room, a living room with a gas fireplace, family room with built-in bookshelves and a wood burning stove. Enclosed back porch leads to a wooden deck.

The home sold on Sept. 1 for $225,00. The property was listed by Adam Werhane, Pat Brown Realty.

5. 1004 Autumn Court, Davis

This home at 1004 Autumn Court in Davis sold for $240,000 on Sept 29, 2023.

This Mid-Century Modern home has vaulted ceilings and open living spaces on the main floor and walk-out lower level. The home has wrap-around decks on two sides of the house. The main floor features three bedrooms, each with adjoining powder rooms. The main guest bathroom has a jetted tub. The downstairs includes a family room complete with a dry bar and pool table, second kitchen and full bathroom, a combination utility room and laundry area.

The home sold on Sept. 29 for $240,000. The property was listed by Don Morgan, Morgan Realty Inc.

4. 1612 W. Harrison, Freeport

This home at 1612 W. Harrison in Freeport sold for $250,000 on Sept. 26, 2023.

This home has updated mechanicals, three levels of space, hardwood floors, a walkout basement to a walking path and patio, multiple decks, heated pool and fenced yard. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. The basement has a wet bar.

Listed by Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class, the property sold for $250,000 on Sept. 26.

3. 2207 Countryside Lane, Freeport

This home at 2207 Countryside Lane in Freeport sold for $290,000 on Sept. 8, 2023.

This home is situated on the golf course. The kitchen with a peninsula opens to an eat-in area. Main level has a family room, four-seasons room, formal living room, formal dining room and laundry. Second level offers an updated master suite with walk-in closet, three secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. There's a partially finished basement, partial open staircase, hardwood floors and three-car attached garage.

The home sold on Sept. 8 for $290,000. The property was listed by Kimberly Tylor, NextHome First Class.

2. 2022 W. Thistle Drive, Freeport

This home at 2022 W. Thistle Drive in Freeport sold for $329,000 on Sept. 18.

This walkout ranch-style home sits on a tree-lined lot. The main floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an open concept living area, kitchen and dining area. There's a main floor laundry and sunroom. The walkout lower level has a wet bar and a family room with sliders that open to a concrete patio. There is also a bonus room that could be finished as a fourth bedroom or office. Heated three-car garage and oversized four-car wide parking pad.

The home sold for $329,000 on Sept. 18. The property was listed by Aubra Palermo and Elizabeth Dreesman, RE/Max Property Source.

1. 11425 N. Damascus, Orangeville

This home at 11425 N. Damascus in Orangeville sold for $349,900 on Sept. 15, 2023.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom farmette sits on 7.32 acres. There's a partially covered deck overlooking the backyard and creek. Upstairs are three bedrooms plus a bonus room. The property has several outbuildings and there is fenced pasture ground. The basement is waterproofed and floor repoured.

The property was listed by Faye M. and Ashley Heilman, Welcome Home NW Illinois Inc. It was sold on Sept. 15 for $349,900.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport, Illinois areas 10 most expensive homes sold in September