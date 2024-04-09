Freeport home on 73.5 acres of land sells for more than $825K in January

Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold during January in the Freeport area, which had a difference between more than $700,000 from No. 10 to No. 1.

10. 2080 Lancaster Heights Road, Freeport

This home at 2080 Lancaster Heights Road in Freeport sold for $117,500 on Jan. 4, 2024.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home in the Dakota School District features lighted closets and all solid surface flooring. The roof was replaced, and the well pump and pressure tank were new in 2021. Enclosed front porch and attached two-car garage. The home was built in 1960.

The home sold for $117,500 on Jan. 4. The property was listed by Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source.

9. 631 W. Cleveland, Freeport

This home at 631 W. Cleveland in Freeport sold for $141,859 on Jan. 8, 2024.

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has new windows, newer flooring and a main floor laundry. Full master en-suite upstairs. Detached two-car garage with a full basement. The home has 1,915 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot.

The home sold on Jan. 8 for $141,859. The property was listed by Brian Borchardt, A-1 Agency.

8. 813 Milfred Ave., Lena

This home at 813 Milfred Ave. in Lena sold for $145,000 on Jan. 19, 2024.

This two-level home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and sliding doors leading to the 3-season, enclosed porch overlooking the fenced-in backyard. The attic has been insulated and provides extra storage. Lower level includes family room, laundry and a non-conforming bedroom. Detached two-car garage.

The home sold for $145,000 on Jan. 19. The property was listed by Adam Werhane, Pat Brown Realty.

7. 308 S. Church Court, Dakota

This home at 308 S. Church Court in Dakota sold for $180,000 on Jan. 24, 2024.

This three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom ranch-style home has first floor laundry, a two-and-a-half car garage and a lower-level recreation room complete with a bar and refrigerator. The home features a covered patio, gazebo and a storage shed. Central air approximately 3 years old.

The home sold for $180,000 on Jan. 24. The property was listed by Tony Badaluco, Gambino Realtors.

6. 186 Lake Summerset Road, Davis

This home at 186 Lake Summerset Road in Davis sold for $205,050 on Jan. 16, 2024.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch-style home has cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan and a kitchen with breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts a private bathroom and soaker tub. The lower level is a full walkout with two bedrooms, recreation room and additional bathroom. Lake Summerset amenities including fishing, clubhouse.

The home sold for $205,050 on Jan. 16. The property was listed by Tina Eisler, Gambino Realtors.

5. 960 Breckenboro, Lake Summerset

This home at 960 Breckenboro in Lake Summerset sold for $220,000 on Jan. 31, 2024.

This renovated home in the Lake Summerset community includes five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The home has new paint, new floors, newer appliances and more. The main floor features a discreet laundry, open concept living and dining room and master en-suite. Laundry hook ups in lower level as well. The lower level features a recreational area with an air hockey table that stays. Two decks, patio and an attached, two-car garage.

The home sold on Jan. 31 for $220,000. The property was listed by Jennifer Heatherly, Best Realty.

4. 184 E. Borchers Road, Freeport

This home at 184 E. Borchers Road in Freeport sold for $224,000 on Jan. 25, 2024.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on just over two acres and is surrounded by farm fields. The outbuilding measures 54-feet-by-28-feet and boasts a workshop, a two-car garage and storage space. The living room has hardwood floors and a wood stove. The main floor master suite features a bathroom with a walk-in closet and laundry. The kitchen has room for an eat-in area, walk-in pantry, sliders that lead to the wrap-around porch, and is open to a dining room or family room, along with a second full bathroom. Upstairs are three more bedrooms.

The home sold on Jan. 25 for $224,000. The property was listed by Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source.

3. 610 N. Center, Lena

This home at 610 N. Center in Lena sold for $230,000 on Jan. 26, 2024.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home is in a park-like setting in Butternut Wood. The main floor has a living room and split bedrooms. The master has an en-suite and walk-in closet. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a snack bar and door to the four-seasons room, which has wood walls, ceiling and door to deck. Main floor laundry with second bathroom. The lower level has a family room and another room that could be an office or playroom. There is also a storage/workshop area. The attached, two-car garage has heat, hot and cold water and a floor drain.

The home sold for $230,000 on Jan. 26. The property was listed by Faye Heilman, Welcome Home NW Illinois Inc.

2. 1288 W. McConnell Road, Freeport

This home at 1288 W. McConnell Road in Freeport sold for $255,000 on Jan. 11, 2024.

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom two-story farmhouse situated on about 8 acres has an open main floor layout. Two enclosed porches. The property includes a horse barn with stables and a fenced lot, plus a mechanics shop with lifts. Full basement and 10 total garage spaces.

The home sold on Jan. 111 for $255,000. The property was listed by Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class.

1. 4470 N. Cockrell Road, Freeport

This home at 4470 N. Cockrell Road in Freeport sold for $825,000 on Jan. 26, 2024.

This brick home has five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms while offering 5,400 square feet of living space on 73.5 acres of land. The family room features a stone fireplace accompanied by custom built ins. The adjacent dining room showcases wood floors and a tray ceiling. The kitchen is equipped with newer appliances. The large master bedroom and bathroom offers a private master bathroom. Fully exposed basement has a second fireplace and glass sliders to the backyard. Lower-level laundry plus hookups available on the main floor. The property includes a pond, a creek and two outbuildings. This home is next to the Jane Adams Trail.

This was the most expensive home sold in Stephenson County in January at $825,000. The home sold on Jan. 26 and was listed by David Try and Kelsey Schuckman, Century 21 Affiliated.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport area's most expensive home sold in January 2024 went for $825,000