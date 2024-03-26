Freese’s Candy Shoppe has opened in the Milwaukee Public Market.

Freese's Candy Shoppe celebrated its grand opening at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St., on Tuesday.

Freese's announced in February that it was opening in the Public Market. It's the store's second location — the other is at 7312 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis.

Freese's replaced Kehr's Candies, which left the Historic Third Ward location at the end of February after 18 years.

Freese's offers handmade fudge and candies, roasted nuts and root beer floats featuring Sprecher root beer on tap.

In time for Easter, customers can buy chocolate bunnies and whipped eggs. An Easter bunny will be available for photos at the Public Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Freese's is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Freese’s Candy Shoppe opens new store in Milwaukee Public Market