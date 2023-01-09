Freeze-Dried Food Market Size to Reach USD 71.7 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The growing adoption of healthy and convenient snacking options among millennials will widen the scope for freeze-dried vegetables in the coming years. The increasing preference of consumers towards ready-to-eat food products is expected to upsurge the demand for freeze-dried food in North America region.

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the freeze-dried food market is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022-2030. The market is majorly driven by increasing demand for healthy snacks and pet food products, with long shelf life. Moreover, freeze-dried foods have been gaining popularity in North America and Europe owing to increasing consumer spending on convenient food products characterized by ease of consumption.



The growing consumer awareness regarding eating healthy and staying fit is expected to drive the demand for low-calorie freeze-dried food. Companies offering healthy freeze-dried products also mention nutritional information for their consumers. For instance, in December 2020, two Missoula brothers started a freeze-dried meal company, Pinnacle Foods. The company claims that its products have twice as much protein as compared to other mass-produced brands and contain no additives or preservatives. Such initiatives will increase product visibility among health-conscious consumers.



According to an MDPI study conducted in 2021, the market for freeze-dried food products has proliferated over the years, with a reported growth rate of 3.3% yearly for dehydrated fruits and vegetables in most countries worldwide. Further, the increasing consumption of convenient and ultra-processed foods has increased substantially in the US, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia is boding well for market growth.



Manufacturers have been focusing on the sustainability and innovation of freeze-dried food products to cater to the evolving tastes of consumers worldwide. Freeze-dried food companies are emphasizing sustainable production of products owing to the increasing concerns among regulators, consumers, and investors. Over the past few years, the demand for natural and organic food products has risen globally. Therefore, freeze-dried foods with clean ingredients and no added preservatives or colors are expected to attract health-conscious consumers.



The companies in this market have been implementing various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, capacity expansions, and relaunching existing products to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Van Drunen Farms acquired a majority stake in Chile-based SouthAm Freeze Dry, allowing further integration of South and Central America into Van Drunen Farms’ supply chain.



Key Players



1. ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

2. Kerry Group plc.

3. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

4. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

5. Nestlé

6. Freeze-Dry Foods, Ltd.

7. SouthAM

8. European Freeze Dry

9. Harmony House Foods, Inc.

10. Saraf Foods Ltd.

11. Van Drunen Farms



Market Segmentation



• Product



o Fruit



 Strawberry

 Apple

 Mango

 Pineapple

 Others



o Vegetable



 Potato

 Carrot

 Corn

 Pea

 Others



o Pet Food

o Meat, Poultry & Seafood

o Dairy Products

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o B2B

o B2C



 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

 Convenience Stores

 Online

 Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Philippines



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia



