Freeze-Dried Food Market Size to Reach USD 71.7 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·4 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing adoption of healthy and convenient snacking options among millennials will widen the scope for freeze-dried vegetables in the coming years. The increasing preference of consumers towards ready-to-eat food products is expected to upsurge the demand for freeze-dried food in North America region.

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the freeze-dried food market is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022-2030. The market is majorly driven by increasing demand for healthy snacks and pet food products, with long shelf life. Moreover, freeze-dried foods have been gaining popularity in North America and Europe owing to increasing consumer spending on convenient food products characterized by ease of consumption.

The growing consumer awareness regarding eating healthy and staying fit is expected to drive the demand for low-calorie freeze-dried food. Companies offering healthy freeze-dried products also mention nutritional information for their consumers. For instance, in December 2020, two Missoula brothers started a freeze-dried meal company, Pinnacle Foods. The company claims that its products have twice as much protein as compared to other mass-produced brands and contain no additives or preservatives. Such initiatives will increase product visibility among health-conscious consumers.

Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13126

According to an MDPI study conducted in 2021, the market for freeze-dried food products has proliferated over the years, with a reported growth rate of 3.3% yearly for dehydrated fruits and vegetables in most countries worldwide. Further, the increasing consumption of convenient and ultra-processed foods has increased substantially in the US, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia is boding well for market growth.

Manufacturers have been focusing on the sustainability and innovation of freeze-dried food products to cater to the evolving tastes of consumers worldwide. Freeze-dried food companies are emphasizing sustainable production of products owing to the increasing concerns among regulators, consumers, and investors. Over the past few years, the demand for natural and organic food products has risen globally. Therefore, freeze-dried foods with clean ingredients and no added preservatives or colors are expected to attract health-conscious consumers.

The companies in this market have been implementing various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, capacity expansions, and relaunching existing products to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Van Drunen Farms acquired a majority stake in Chile-based SouthAm Freeze Dry, allowing further integration of South and Central America into Van Drunen Farms’ supply chain.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13126

Key Players

1. ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
2. Kerry Group plc.
3. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
4. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
5. Nestlé
6. Freeze-Dry Foods, Ltd.
7. SouthAM
8. European Freeze Dry
9. Harmony House Foods, Inc.
10. Saraf Foods Ltd.
11. Van Drunen Farms

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/freeze-dried-food-market-13126

Market Segmentation

• Product

o Fruit

 Strawberry
 Apple
 Mango
 Pineapple
 Others

o Vegetable

 Potato
 Carrot
 Corn
 Pea
 Others

o Pet Food
o Meat, Poultry & Seafood
o Dairy Products
o Others

• Distribution Channel Insights

o B2B
o B2C

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
 Convenience Stores
 Online
 Others

• Regional Insights

o North America

 US
 Canada
 Mexico

o Europe

 UK
 Germany
 France
 Italy
 Spain

o Asia Pacific

 China
 Japan
 India
 South Korea
 Philippines

o Central and South America

 Brazil

o Middle East and Africa

 South Africa
 UAE
 Saudi Arabia

Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13126

About the report:

The global freeze-dried food market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


