Freeze-Dried Food Market Size to Grow by USD 15 Billion | U.S. Dominating the Freeze-Dried Food Industry | 20,000+ FMI Reports

The food and beverage sector in East Asia is projected to grow at a rapid pace, which will create new opportunities for companies that specialize in this area. By 2022 sales from the North America freeze dried food market are expected account 25% of total industry revenue.

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights mentions that the global freeze-dried fruits market exhibited a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 5% in 2022 and generated a total sales of USD 7.5 Bn. It is anticipated to reach an estimated revenue of USD 15 Bn in 2032.



The global freeze-dried food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2032.

Increasing awareness about various health benefits of nutritional, natural, and low carb diet is fuelling the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. One of the key factors driving the market is prolonged shelf-life of freeze-dried fruits without any synthetic ingredient or preservatives.

Regular consumption of freeze-dried fruits can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, liver and colon cancer, and other ailments. With rising health concerns among consumers, freeze-dried fruits manufacturers are launching innovative products to benefit from the ongoing trend.

Freeze-dried food is prone to contamination by toxigenic fungi and bacteria as they contain various parts of aromatic and medicinal plants such as flowers, seeds, stems, leaves, and roots which can degrade over time.

These foods are produced with powdered amalgams of various herbal plants which might produce toxins. This is increasing the chances of certain risk factors involved with the consumption of freeze-dried fruits, which might restrict sales in the market to an extent.

Freeze-dried food manufacturers are becoming more conscious during the process cycles of freeze-dried fruits and are focusing on a thorough examination of herbal and aromatic plants to reduce the chances of contamination.

Key Takeaways:

Sales in the North America freeze dried food market are expected to account for 25% of the total market share in 2022.

East Asia will emerge as a lucrative pocket owing to expansion of the food and beverage sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Based on product type, freeze-dried fruits segment is expected to account for a dominant share of the global market in 2022.

In case of end use segment, sales in the food and beverage sector are forecast to remain high through 2032.

By sales channel, the B2B segment will emerge as a lucrative segment over the assessment period.





“Increasing sales of functional foods and dietary supplements in driving the adoption of freeze dried fruits and vegetables in the nutraceuticals sector. In addition to this, manufacturers are striving to achieve optimal processing methods to reduce the chances of contamination within these products, which is expected to steer the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global freeze-dried food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on freeze-dried food market by product type (fruits, vegetables, freeze-dried dairy products, freeze-dried meat and seafood, freeze-dried pet food, and prepared meal), nature (organic and conventional), form (powder, granules and diced), end use (food and beverage products and retail) and distribution channel (B2B and B2B) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Which Factors May Restrain the Freeze-Dried Fruits Market?

Freeze-dried fruits are prone to contamination by toxigenic fungi and bacteria as they contain several parts of aromatic and medicinal plants, such as flowers, seeds, stems, leaves, and roots that can degrade over time. Furthermore, these fruits are produced with powdered amalgams of various herbal plants which may produce toxins.

Certain risks are associated with the consumption of freeze-dried fruits, which may restrict the market to an extent. However, freeze-dried fruits manufacturers are focusing on a thorough examination of herbal and aromatic plants in order to reduce the chances of contamination. This factor is set to bolster the growth in the freeze-dried fruit powder market during the evaluation period.

Competitive Landscape

Nestle S.A., Kerry Group Plc, European Freeze Dry, OFD foods LLC, Molda AG, and others are some of the leading freeze dried food market players profiled by FMI.

Manufacturers operating in the global freeze dried food market are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and to improve sales. For instance:

In 2020, Nestle introduced a simple solution known as “nesQino”. This aids the consumers to personalize their choices of healthy superfood and beverage made from 100% natural ingredients.





