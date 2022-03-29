Freeze Dried Foods Market: 7.57% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product (freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried MFS, and others) and Geography | Growth, trends, and Forecasts (2021-2025)

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freeze Dried Foods Market value is set to grow by USD 31.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freeze Dried Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The freeze dried foods market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for freeze-dried foods in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising new product launches and increasing product innovations will facilitate the freeze-dried foods market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Product (freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried MFS, and others).

The freeze-dried foods market share growth by the freeze-dried fruits segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for freeze-dried fruits is increasing among consumers as they can be stored for a longer period than fresh fruits, and freeze-dried fruits taste similar to fresh fruits. The issues related to the seasonality of various fruits can also be overcome by freeze-drying technology. The increasing demand for natural food products and the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle will also drive the growth of the freeze-dried fruits market during the forecast period.

The Value Chain of the Freeze-dried Foods Market Includes the Following Core Components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the freeze-dried foods market is the growth of the organized retail sector. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are two of the major offline distribution channels of freeze-dried foods. Organized retailing is an integral part of these offline distribution channels, which eases the purchasing process for consumers and enables them to choose from a diverse range of freeze-dried foods. An increase in the number of organized retailers offering private-label freeze-dried foods is one of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. These retailers have a global presence, which helps in improving the visibility of freeze-dried foods and increases the demand for such products. These stores are convenient for individuals who prefer the traditional way of shopping.

Market Challenge

The increasing product recalls will be a major challenge for the freeze-dried foods market during the forecast period. Most manufacturers purchase or source raw materials from third-party suppliers. Improper handling of these raw materials or supplies can adversely affect the safety and quality of the finished products. Food regulatory and compliance authorities in any country can shut down a business and recall its products from the market if these products pose a threat to the wellbeing of consumers. A product recall severely affects a company's brand image as well as its operations and sales.

Vendor Landscape

The freeze-dried foods market report offers information on several market vendors, including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 31.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio

