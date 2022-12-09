U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.00
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,849.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,678.00
    +32.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.10
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    +0.68 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.21 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8700
    -0.7600 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,227.76
    +363.70 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.28
    +11.59 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,946.21
    +371.78 (+1.35%)
     

Freeze-dried foods market size to grow by USD 34,561.88 million: Packaged foods and meats industry is the parent market - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global freeze-dried foods market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the size of the global packaged foods and meats market based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027

The freeze-dried foods market size is forecasted to grow by USD 34,561.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Scope

The freeze-dried foods market report covers the following areas:

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global freeze-dried foods market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The established vendors hold a significant share of the market owing to their large scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand recognition. The rising popularity of organic and freeze-dried meals and snacks, new product launches, and wide reach through organized retailing are some of the factors that will intensify the competition between vendors during the forecast period.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms are among some of the major market participants.

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Distribution channel

The offline segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for freeze-dried foods. The growing retail industry and the establishment of various retail outlets are increasing sales in this segment.

  • Product

  • Geography

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for freeze-dried food products in this region is increasing owing to the convenience offered by such products, including instant coffee. Other factors that will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period include the rising number of new product launches and the increasing number of product innovations.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a sample

What are the key data covered in this freeze-dried foods market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freeze-dried foods market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the freeze-dried foods market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the freeze-dried foods market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freeze-dried foods market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Freeze-dried coffee market by distribution channel and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The freeze-dried coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 4.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen bakery products market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The frozen bakery products market size is expected to increase by USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 34,561.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global freeze dried foods market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.4 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

  • 12.5 Chaucer Foods Ltd

  • 12.6 Concord Foods LLC

  • 12.7 European Freeze Dry

  • 12.8 Freeze Dry Foods LLC

  • 12.9 Joe Coffee Co.

  • 12.10 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.11 Mercer Foods LLC

  • 12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 12.13 Nestle SA

  • 12.14 SouthAm Freeze Dry SA

  • 12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027
Global Freeze Dried Foods Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeze-dried-foods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-34-561-88-million-packaged-foods-and-meats-industry-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301697261.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil, Seek Tax Loophole Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic senators are demanding that US oil companies pay more tax at a time when they’re raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtThe Federal

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTh

  • Oil bounces near Dec 2021 lows after Keystone pipeline shutdown

    Oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth. Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday. News of an accident closing Canada's TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Wow! Buffet Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Making Big Moves in the USA

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recent investment updates in Arizona that can create tailwinds for the semiconductor industry. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • Buy the Weakness in BorgWarner as the Stock Bottoms

    BorgWarner supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. Let's check out the charts and technical gauges. In this daily bar chart of BWA, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since March.

  • Here's How Apple's Crucial Partner Influenced China's Relaxation Of Covid Policies

    Leading Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, was instrumental in persuading China to ease its Covid-19 policies. Foxconn founder Terry Gou's letter to Chinese leaders warned against its strict Covid controls costing China's leadership in global supply chains, the Wall Street Journal reports. Gou also sought more transparency into restrictions on the company's workers. Gou had sent the letter a little more than a month ago

  • U.S. oil futures settle lower, but speculation of SPR refills emerge

    U.S. oil futures settled lower on Thursday, down a fifth straight session, but an oil leak that led to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and talk of a potential buyback of oil to refill U.S. reserves helped to limit price losses. The White House said in October that the Biden administration intends to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when prices are at or below $67 to $72. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery (CLF23) fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday.

  • Checking the Fit of Lululemon Ahead of Earnings

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. is slated to release quarterly numbers after the close of trading Thursday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from March, which tells us that buyers have been more aggressive than sellers for most of the year. This difference in movement is a bearish divergence.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

    Despite occasional hiccups, energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Hess Corporation (HESS) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) see solid gains in 2022.