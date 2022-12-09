Freeze-dried foods market size to grow by USD 34,561.88 million: Packaged foods and meats industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global freeze-dried foods market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. The parent market, the global packaged foods and meats market, covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the size of the global packaged foods and meats market based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

The freeze-dried foods market size is forecasted to grow by USD 34,561.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Scope

The freeze-dried foods market report covers the following areas:

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global freeze-dried foods market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The established vendors hold a significant share of the market owing to their large scale of operations, high investment capabilities, and brand recognition. The rising popularity of organic and freeze-dried meals and snacks, new product launches, and wide reach through organized retailing are some of the factors that will intensify the competition between vendors during the forecast period.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms are among some of the major market participants.

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Freeze-dried foods market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

The offline segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for freeze-dried foods. The growing retail industry and the establishment of various retail outlets are increasing sales in this segment.

Product

Geography

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for freeze-dried food products in this region is increasing owing to the convenience offered by such products, including instant coffee. Other factors that will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period include the rising number of new product launches and the increasing number of product innovations.

What are the key data covered in this freeze-dried foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freeze-dried foods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the freeze-dried foods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the freeze-dried foods market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freeze-dried foods market vendors

Freeze Dried Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,561.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Chaucer Foods Ltd, Concord Foods LLC, European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Joe Coffee Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mercer Foods LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, OFD Foods LLC, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Seva Foods Inc., SouthAm Freeze Dry SA, The Amalgam Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global freeze dried foods market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Freeze-dried fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Freeze-dried vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Freeze-dried beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Freeze-dried MFS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

12.4 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

12.5 Chaucer Foods Ltd

12.6 Concord Foods LLC

12.7 European Freeze Dry

12.8 Freeze Dry Foods LLC

12.9 Joe Coffee Co.

12.10 Kerry Group Plc

12.11 Mercer Foods LLC

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

12.13 Nestle SA

12.14 SouthAm Freeze Dry SA

12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

