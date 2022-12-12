U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.25
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,473.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.25
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.73
    -0.29 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +2.08 (+9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8770
    +0.3270 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,937.92
    -234.99 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.72
    -9.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.10
    -16.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Freezing Temperatures to Grip Northern Europe for Next Week

Isabella Anderson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Freezing conditions will remain across Northern Europe through the week, with snow and ice triggering yellow weather warnings in the UK and hitting some London airports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The unseasonably cold weather is expected to hit the Nordics the hardest, with temperatures of 12.5 degrees Celsius below normal in Oslo this Friday, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report. The thermometer will drop to as low as -14.5 degrees Celsius in the Norwegian capital.

The cold snap is expected to remain across Germany and the UK throughout the week, with London forecast to see temperatures 7.3 degrees below the seasonal average. Yellow warnings are covering large parts of the UK, with both Stanstead and Gatwick airports forced to shut runways overnight due to heavy snow, The Independent reported.

The first winter blast is placing a heavy strain on European power grids, after a mild autumn allowed utilities to replenish depleted natural gas reserves. The energy crunch has forced some countries to return to coal, with the UK’s National Grid asking two coal-fired units from its winter reserve to run on Monday.

Milder weather is expected to return to the region from Dec. 21, according to Maxar’s report.

Nordic weather forecast for the next two weeks:

The icy temperatures are putting pressure on energy prices. That situation was exacerbated in Sweden, after the country’s biggest reactor Oskarshamn-3 was taken offline on Friday for a nine days of repairs. Nordic nuclear reactors were operating at just 62% of capacity on Monday.

Southern Europe is expected to continue experiencing warmer weather, with forecast temperatures 5.8 degrees above normal in Madrid on Tuesday.

  • For Bloomberg’s weather functions, see WFOR and EFOR

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

