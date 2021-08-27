U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Freight Forwarding Services Sourcing and Procurement Market by 2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Freight Forwarding Services Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Freight Forwarding Services Market Procurement Research Report
Freight Forwarding Services Market Procurement Research Report

The Freight Forwarding Services market is poised to grow by USD 40 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3.71% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Freight Forwarding Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Freight Forwarding Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • DSV Panalpina

  • Deutsche Bahn AG

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

  • United Parcel Service

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/freight-forwarding-services--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  • Catering - Forecast and Analysis: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their catering requirements. Some of the leading catering suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

  • Legal Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The legal services will grow at a CAGR of 2.91% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on compliance with inland and overseas, specialized knowledge, technical abilities, and proven track record.

  • Integrated Facility Management - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The integrated facility management will grow at a CAGR of 8.58% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2.25%-3.25% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Freight Forwarding Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Freight Forwarding Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-forwarding-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-by-2024--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis--spendedge-301363503.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

