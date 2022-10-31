Freight Logistics Market Size in Spain to Grow by USD 5.39 Bn, Driven by Increasing Outsourcing in Logistics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The freight logistics market in Spain is driven by the increasing outsourcing in logistics. Logistics companies are expected to invest significantly in digital and analytic technologies during the forecast period. Distinguishing logistics companies from technology providers is a challenge, as they provide logistics services to end-users and use technology to provide better solutions for warehouse management, procurement, and other operational applications in the supply chain. Contract-based logistics is preferred over in-house logistics, as it offers customized services according to the demands of shippers. Hence, shippers can partly manage the remaining functions in-house by outsourcing the logistics needs, which will fuel market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freight Logistics Market in Spain 2022-2026

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to grow by USD 5.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Major Companies and their Offerings

Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

DACHSER SE - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as the Worldwide Gateway network with access to company-run branches around the world.

Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as rail with multimodal logistics solutions.

DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics.

GEFCO Group - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as road, rail, ocean, and air.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as automotive and agricultural.

Freight Logistics Market In Spain End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Freight Logistics Market In Spain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Road - size and forecast 2021-2026

Maritime - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Air - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The manufacturing segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing sector is a key contributor to the GDP of a country. Electrical and electronics and pharmaceuticals are the major export commodities in the manufacturing sector in Spain. The country is the second-largest manufacturer of automobiles in Europe. The adoption of technology and global demand is expected to propel the manufacturing sector in the freight logistics market in Spain during the forecast period.

Freight Logistics Market Scope in Spain Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Road - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Rail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Air - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DACHSER SE

10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

10.7 GEFCO Group

10.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

10.9 Kuehne Nagel International AG

10.10 Primafrio SL

10.11 Rhenus SE and Co. KG

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

