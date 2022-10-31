U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Freight Logistics Market Size in Spain to Grow by USD 5.39 Bn, Driven by Increasing Outsourcing in Logistics - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The freight logistics market in Spain is driven by the increasing outsourcing in logistics. Logistics companies are expected to invest significantly in digital and analytic technologies during the forecast period. Distinguishing logistics companies from technology providers is a challenge, as they provide logistics services to end-users and use technology to provide better solutions for warehouse management, procurement, and other operational applications in the supply chain. Contract-based logistics is preferred over in-house logistics, as it offers customized services according to the demands of shippers. Hence, shippers can partly manage the remaining functions in-house by outsourcing the logistics needs, which will fuel market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freight Logistics Market in Spain 2022-2026

The freight logistics market size in Spain is expected to grow by USD 5.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Major Companies and their Offerings

Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc. are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • DACHSER SE - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as the Worldwide Gateway network with access to company-run branches around the world.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as rail with multimodal logistics solutions.

  • DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as warehousing, fulfillment, and contract logistics.

  • GEFCO Group - The company offers freight logistics solutions such as road, rail, ocean, and air.

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG - The company offers freight logistic solutions such as automotive and agricultural.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Freight Logistics Market In Spain End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Freight Logistics Market In Spain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Road - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Maritime - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rail - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Air - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The manufacturing segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing sector is a key contributor to the GDP of a country. Electrical and electronics and pharmaceuticals are the major export commodities in the manufacturing sector in Spain. The country is the second-largest manufacturer of automobiles in Europe. The adoption of technology and global demand is expected to propel the manufacturing sector in the freight logistics market in Spain during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Mode of transportation, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by mode of transportation (roadway, seaway, airway, and railway), application (retail and e-commerce, food and beverages, healthcare, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the roadway segment will be significant.

Air Freight Services Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the manufacturing segment will be significant.

Freight Logistics Market Scope in Spain

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.19

Regional analysis

Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Road - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Rail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Air - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 DACHSER SE

  • 10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 10.5 Deutsche Post AG

  • 10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 10.7 GEFCO Group

  • 10.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

  • 10.9 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.10 Primafrio SL

  • 10.11 Rhenus SE and Co. KG

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-logistics-market-size-in-spain-to-grow-by-usd-5-39-bn-driven-by-increasing-outsourcing-in-logistics---technavio-301662323.html

SOURCE Technavio

