Freight’s path of totality; University of Arkansas; AB5 and drivers – WTT

On Episode 703 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is kicking off the eclipse by taking a look at the freight market. Will eclipse disruptions have any impact on rates?



Woo pig! We’re talking to the University of Arkansas about its supply chain program — what students are learning, how the program works, how you get your master’s degree online and more. David Dobrzykowski, Brian Fugate and students join us.



Armchair Attorney Matthew Leffler is breaking down the latest in the project44 vs. FourKites defamation case, updates us on AB5 and how it will impact truckers, and talks about the dangers of ELD certifications.



John Oldham Jr. talks about the Rock River Valley Traffic Club’s upcoming truck driving competition. Who’s taking home the trophy this year?





Plus, two Fontana, California-based carriers shut their doors; trucks vs. wind; Tesla Semis seen hauling cars; and more.



P.S. Thank you, Ben Tschirgi, for the cover meme.



