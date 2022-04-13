U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Freight Payment Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 13.3 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Freight Payment Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freight Payment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Freight Payment Market
Freight Payment Market

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Freight Payment suppliers listed in this report:

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Freight Payment procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading Freight Payment suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Deutsche Post

  • Kuehne + Nagel International

  • Deutsche Bahn.

Top Selling Report:

1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Freight Payment that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Freight Payment TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freight-payment-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-13-3-billion-spendedge-301522665.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

