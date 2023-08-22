FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.5x, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has FreightCar America Performed Recently?

FreightCar America certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, FreightCar America would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 36% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 255% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 19% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.9% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that FreightCar America's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On FreightCar America's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

A look at FreightCar America's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

