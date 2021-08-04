U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,946.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,056.75
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.00
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    -0.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.10 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0780
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,105.07
    -589.59 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.02
    -12.42 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.31
    +27.59 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

FreightHub, Inc. Welcomes Luisa Irene Lopez as Chief Operating Officer

FreightHub, Inc.
·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, appointed Luisa Irene Lopez as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective August 2, 2021. Lopez will report to Javier Selgas, Fr8Hub’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for overall business strategy, operations, customer service, and strategic vendor oversight.

“Luisa is a seasoned and trusted leader in the freight industry who has a proven track record leading operational excellence and has established a network of operators throughout North America,” stated Selgas. “With her extensive international experience and network, we believe she will help with aggressively expanding our capacity and revenue growth across our footprint, tracking and improving productivity throughout our operations and just as important, designing processes that are both innovative and flexible.”

“I’m thrilled to join Fr8Hub and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey,” stated Lopez. “Fr8Hub, through its innovative digital freight marketplace, uniquely trained and motivated sales force, and expanding carrier network, is well positioned to be a leader in truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. I am honored to join Fr8Hub to help the team build a world-class operation and help the team further accelerate the company’s growth.”

Lopez joins Fr8Hub from Landstar where, as a Business Unit Director for nearly four years, she was responsible for commercial and client development strategies, business lines and profitability maximization for the Mexican market. Prior to Landstar, from 2015 to 2017 Lopez was at Traxion, a leader in the Mexico transportation industry, where she managed more than 2,000 transport units, guaranteeing attainment of profitability, efficiency, and performance indicators. In total, she has more than 25 years’ experience through executive roles in logistics, supply chain, operations, and customer service.

About FreightHub, Inc.
FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.
Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

In connection with the proposed merger, Hudson Capital intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2020, as amended on December 31, 2020, February 8, 2021, May 18, 2021 and June 22, 2021, and includes and serves as a proxy statement/prospectus for Hudson Capital’s shareholders and a prospectus for Fr8Hub’s stockholders. Promptly after the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, Hudson Capital will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the special meeting on the merger and the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. SHAREHOLDERS OF HUDSON CAPITAL ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER THAT HUDSON CAPITAL WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HUDSON CAPITAL, FREIGHTHUB AND THE MERGER. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the merger (when they become available), and any other documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Participants in the Solicitation
Hudson Capital and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Hudson Capital’s shareholders with respect to the merger. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Hudson Capital are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger and are available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger when available. Information about Hudson Capital’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of ordinary shares of Hudson Capital is set forth in Hudson Capital’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2020. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Fr8Hub and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Hudson Capital in connection with the proposed merger. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed merger are included in the prospectus/proxy statement for the proposed merger, and are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed acquisition, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed acquisition, and the timing of the completion of the proposed acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Hudson Capital’s and Fr8Hub’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement (the “Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hudson Capital or Fr8Hub following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed acquisition, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Hudson Capital and stockholders of Fr8Hub, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8Hub’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed acquisition; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Hudson Capital’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq following the proposed merger; (7) the risk that the proposed acquisition disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed merger; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Fr8Hub to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed merger; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that Hudson Capital or Fr8Hub may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (12) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8Hub; (13) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8Hub’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the prospectus/proxy statement on the Form S-4, relating to the proposed merger, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, to be filed by Hudson Capital and in Hudson Capital’s other filings with the SEC. Hudson Capital cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Hudson Capital and Fr8Hub caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hudson Capital and Fr8Hub do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed merger. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Fr8Hub Contact:
Moriah Shilton or Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, fr8hub@lhai.com, 415.433.3777

Hudson Capital Contact:
Hon Man Yun, Chief Financial Officer, man@hudsoncapitalusa.com, (852) 98047102


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

    CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy s

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • What You Should Make of Clorox Stock's 11% Drop Today

    The company's sales are dropping faster than expected, but that shouldn't worry you as an investor.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • U.K. Considers Blocking Nvidia Takeover of Arm Over Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering blocking a takeover of Arm Ltd. by Nvidia Corp. due to potential risks to national security, according to people familiar with the discussions.Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalization, announced in September a $40 billion deal to acquire Arm from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., as part of a push to spread its reach in the surging market for semiconductors. SoftBank has been selling assets to raise cash for buybacks and fresh investments

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Pre-Earnings: Will it Soar?

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is an aerospace company focused on developing vehicles for air and space. It also aims to offer regular spaceflight for tourists and researchers. (See Virgin Galactic stock charts on TipRanks) The main value for SPCE comes from the highly specialized technology required to develop safe, efficient, and enjoyable spaceflight vehicles. While the company certainly faces significant competition from the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin – led by titans of innovation Elon