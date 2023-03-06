U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Freightos to Announce 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 13, 2023

·2 min read

JERUSALEM, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the vast international freight industry, today announced it will report its financial results for the fiscal year 2022 on Monday, March 13, 2023. Freightos' management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results that morning at 8:30am ET. The company then plans to file an annual report on form 20-F by March 31, 2023.

Freightos Logo
Freightos Logo

Information about Freightos' financial results, including a link to the live webcast will be available on Freightos' investor relations website at freightos.com/investors. The call may be accessed via Zoom or a dial-in number. An archived webcast will be available on Freightos' Investor Relations website following the call. Questions submitted in advance to ir@freightos.com will be prioritized during the call but questions may also be submitted via Zoom during the call. Please note that registration is required to attend. To register for this conference call, please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

About Freightos

Freightos® operates a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. Freightos' platform supports supply chain efficiency and agility by enabling real-time procurement of ocean and air shipping across more than ten thousand importers/exporters, thousands of forwarders, and dozens of airlines and ocean carriers.

Freightos.com is a premier digital international freight marketplace for importers and exporters for instant pricing, booking, and shipment management. Thousands of SMBs and enterprises have sourced shipping services via Freightos across dozens of logistics service providers.

WebCargo® by Freightos is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. In particular, it is the largest air cargo eBooking platform, enabling simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including the top twenty global freight forwarders, and hundreds of airlines, ocean liners and trucking carriers. Airlines on the platform represent over a third of global air cargo capacity. WebCargo also offers software as a service for forwarders to facilitate digital freight rate management, quoting, and online sales.

Freightos Data calculates the Freightos Baltic Index, the industry's key daily benchmark of container shipping prices, the Freightos Air Index, as well as other market intelligence products that improve supply chain decision-making, planning, and pricing transparency.

Freightos is a widely recognized logistics technology leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with offices around the world, Freightos is a Nasdaq-listed company trading under Nasdaq: CRGO. More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829748/Freightos_Logo.jpg

Contact Details

Investor relations:
Eytan Buchman
ir@freightos.com

Press contact: 
Tali Aronsky
tali.aronsky@freightos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freightos-to-announce-2022-financial-results-on-monday-march-13-2023-301763437.html

SOURCE Freightos

