Freightos Limited Ordinary shares (NASDAQ:CRGO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 23, 2023

Anat Earon-Heilborn: Hello, everyone, and welcome to Freightos Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A press release with detailed financial results for Q3 2023 was released earlier today and is available at freightos.com/investors. My name is Anat Earon-Heilborn, VP of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Zvi Schreiber, the CEO of Freightos; and Ran Shalev, Freightos's CFO. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. We are sharing slides during the call, so we recommend using Zoom instead of dialing in by phone. The slides as well as the recording of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website shortly after the call. Please be aware that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

A fleet of enormous cargo ships entering an estuary, demonstrating the company's rich maritime freight industry.

Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more information on risk factors and other factors which could impact forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available online. In discussing the results of our operations, we'll be providing and referring to certain non-IFRS financial measures. You can find reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, along with additional information regarding those non-IFRS financial measures in the press release on our website at freightos.com/investors, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed in this call at any time. As I mentioned, we recommend using Zoom's desktop or mobile application to submit questions during the course of the call.

If you're using the Zoom client, questions can be submitted in writing during the call by using the Q&A feature in Zoom. Please note that our management will participate in the A.G.P. EV and Transportation Virtual Conference on December 5 and the Virtual Investor Summit on December 7. With that, let me hand over to Dr. Zvi Schreiber, the CEO of Freightos. Zvi, please go ahead.

Story continues

Zvi Schreiber: Thank you, Anat, and thanks to everyone who joined. We're pleased to report solid results for Q3 with continued strong growth in the number of transactions, growth in revenue year on year, and a reduction in expenses as a result of the efficiency measures we took at the beginning of the quarter. We're pleased to show a modest increase in revenue even in a year where the industry is experiencing a strong cyclical downturn with most of our customers reporting revenue down by tens of percent. In our mission to digitalize the traditional international freight market, which is, as you know, a vast largely offline industry, our primary objective continues to be expanding the liquidity of our marketplace. As new sellers attract new buyers into the system and new buyers attract new sellers, the network effect reinforces our position as the leading booking and payment platform for international freight, leading with their cargo.

As such, we continue to view the number of transactions across our platform as the key performance indicator that tracks our path towards success. We're very pleased to deliver the 15th consecutive quarter of record transactions. In Q3, transactions reached 269,000, up 40% year on year and more than 12% from Q2. This is the first time we exceeded a run rate of 1 million transactions per year, an exciting milestone. Transaction growth was once again driven by both increased usage by existing users and also by the addition of new users to illustrate the increased usage by existing freight forwarders considered the cohort who first booked with us in Q3 2021. Two years later, in Q3 of this year, the same cohort is making nearly seven times more monthly bookings on average.

See also 13 Stocks Insiders are Buying Now and 16 Most Exclusive Credit Cards in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.