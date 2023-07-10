FreightWaves opens 2024 FreightTech nominations

FreightWaves opens nominations for the 2024 FreightTech awards on July 10.

Know of a company that’s making waves in the freight industry with its innovative strategies or disruptive approach? Now is the perfect time to give them the recognition they deserve by nominating them for a 2024 FreightTech award.

FreightWaves is now accepting nominations for our annual FreightTech Awards: Top Innovators as Voted by the Industry, which shine a spotlight on the most creative and influential trailblazers in the sector. Our list of previous honorees is impressive, featuring industry giants such as Amazon, Convoy, FedEx, J.B. Hunt, project44, Tesla, and many others.

Starting today, you have the opportunity to nominate your own company or another deserving organization to be a potential recipient. The chosen companies could be recognized as part of the esteemed FreightTech 100 (to be announced in mid-September) or the elite FreightTech 25. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.

As per tradition, the FreightTech 25 award winners will be announced on Nov. 9 at our F3: Future of Freight Festival, held in-person in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

You can nominate your choice for the 2024 FreightTech awards by following this link.

The judging process

We welcome nominations from anyone in the industry, whether you’re nominating another company or your own. All nominations will be carefully reviewed and considered in the selection of winners.

The selection process begins with the FreightWaves Research team, who will collaborate with our market experts, analysts, and journalists to determine the FreightTech 100. Following this, an independent panel of judges, comprising analysts, transportation executives, and other industry specialists, will select the top 25.

Important dates

July 10, 2023: Nominations open for FreightTech 2024

Sept. 1, 2023: Nominations close for FreightTech 2024

Nov. 9, 2023: Top 25 announced at F3: Future of Freight Festival

