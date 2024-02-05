FreightWaves opens 2024 Shipper of Choice award nominations

The 2024 Shipper of Choice awards will incorporate facility reviews into the judging process.

FreightWaves is proud to continue its tradition of honoring 25 distinguished shippers with its annual Shipper of Choice awards, presented in partnership with TriumphPay. This accolade celebrates companies that actively work toward simplifying and improving the freight transportation process for all stakeholders.

To be considered for this recognition, companies must first be nominated. We welcome nominations from anyone within the industry, allowing for an unlimited number of submissions per person, including self-nominations. To qualify, nominees must be shippers, defined simply as companies that transport their goods by land, sea or air.

Shippers can operate their own trucking fleets (like Walmart, for example) and still qualify for nomination. But companies that provide logistics services as their core business (like J.B. Hunt) do not.

Nominations will remain open until April 5, providing ample opportunity to recognize deserving companies. Click here to nominate a company for the 2024 Shipper of Choice award.

What defines a Shipper of Choice?

A Shipper of Choice is known for its effective collaboration with carrier partners to ensure the safe and timely delivery of goods. These companies adapt to the evolving landscape of the industry while maintaining a partnership-oriented approach. They address challenges such as driver detention, provide accessible facilities and streamline supply chain operations. Carriers favor shippers that offer flexible scheduling, maintain clean facilities and ensure fair handling of overages, shortages and damages (OS&D).

FreightWaves SONAR: Yearly change in detention time across industry sectors.

Enhanced judging process

The FreightWaves team, spearheaded by its research cohort, will review all nominations to select the top companies, eventually narrowing them down to the top 25.

This year, we’re excited to announce an enhancement to our selection methodology. Building on last year’s introduction of sector-specific detention time data, we will now incorporate facility review data into our evaluation. This advancement will help to further refine the selection process, ensuring the most deserving companies are recognized.

Key dates to remember

Feb. 5: Nominations for Shipper of Choice open

April 5: Nominations for Shipper of Choice close

June 5: Winners announced at Future of Supply Chain 2024

Don’t miss your chance to nominate a company for the 2024 Shipper of Choice award. Click here to make your submission.

