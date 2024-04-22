FreightWaves vs. DAT; Great Freight Recession; Earth Day logistics – WTT

Timothy Dooner
1 min read
0

On Episode 708 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner is talking about the great freight data debate between FreightWaves and DAT that’s going down at the Future of Supply Chain in Atlanta in June. The loser of the debate will make a $10,000 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice.

The freight recession has now outlasted the pandemic bull run. FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson breaks down our latest report and let’s us know when the market will find a heartbeat. 

We’re celebrating Earth Day with Loyalty Logistics’ Sean Laidacker. He lays out his mission to hit carbon neutrality by 2030. We’ll find out how he’s doing it with nanopaints and a little innovation.

Trucker CJ Marley is participating in the 35th Anniversary Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy. Marley is fundraising so more deserving kids and their families can know the happiness, relief and renewal a wish can bring. She’ll let us know why she’s involved and how to support her. Donate here.


Plus, the hard life of a train conductor; and why you shouldn’t run from the police.

