Has Freightways Group Limited's (NZSE:FRW) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.8% over the last week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Freightways Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Freightways Group is:

16% = NZ$75m ÷ NZ$477m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Freightways Group's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Freightways Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Freightways Group's decent returns aren't reflected in Freightways Group'smediocre five year net income growth average of 4.1%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Freightways Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 31% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is FRW worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FRW is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Freightways Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (that is, the company retains only 13% of its income) over the past three years for Freightways Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Freightways Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 79% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Freightways Group is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Freightways Group has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

