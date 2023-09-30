Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Freightways Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = NZ$134m ÷ (NZ$1.4b - NZ$218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Freightways Group has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Logistics industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Freightways Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Freightways Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Freightways Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Freightways Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Freightways Group. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 26% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Freightways Group that we think you should be aware of.

