Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Freightways Group (NZSE:FRW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Freightways Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = NZ$128m ÷ (NZ$1.4b - NZ$284m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Freightways Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Logistics industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Freightways Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Freightways Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Freightways Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Freightways Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Freightways Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 52% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Freightways Group does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

