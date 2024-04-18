Freihofer's Bakery Outlet closure in Lewiston part of wider consolidation

Apr. 18—Freihofer's Bakery Outlet at 24 Landry Road in Lewiston has closed permanently.

The outlet has been closed for several weeks, according to posts on social media, with employees apparently given little or no notice, which also happened at the Freihofer's on Skowhegan Road in Fairfield at about the same time.

Parent company Bimbo Bakeries USA has closed 28 outlets in New York, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The outlets sold deeply discounted products from brands such as Thomas, Arnold, Entenmann, Boboli and Lenders.

A company spokeswoman said that as the company has increased efficiency, it has less product to offer to the thrift stores and will now donate any extra product to local food bank partners.

El Rodeo to open on Sabattus Street in Lewiston