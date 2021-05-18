U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    -0.98 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.45
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    +0.0051 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,371.26
    -1,128.02 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.53
    -31.62 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Fremont Bank to break ground on new state-of-the art, six-story building in Fremont

·3 min read

News signals the community bank's further commitment to Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Bank, one of California's oldest, independent, family-owned and managed banks, announced today that it is breaking ground on a new 34,000-square-foot headquarters location in Fremont, Calif. The building will house its main branch financial center, along with executive, administrative, and foundation staff. The state-of-the-art building will be a prominent feature of the downtown Fremont revitalization project, and a tangible representation of the community bank's ongoing commitment to the Tri-City and surrounding areas.

Fremont Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fremont Bank)
Fremont Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fremont Bank)

Fremont Bank executives and community leaders will kick off the construction project during a groundbreaking event on Thursday, May 20. The six-story structure at 39150 Fremont Blvd. is expected to be completed by fall 2022. Key features will include:

- All-glass frontage
- A two-story grand hall
- Special electrochromic glass – tintable glass controlled by gas – on two sides
- Satellite dish on the roof will record ambient light and the sun's position
- Unique "fins" on the facade will provide visual interest and also work in concert with the electrochromic glass for sun control as the sun tracks around the building
- Changeable, colored LED lights on the fins
- 1,500-square-foot garden rooftop entertainment space with kitchen and bar
- Striking rooftop trellis visible from the street

The structure, a key component of the downtown Fremont revitalization project, replaces the bank's previous headquarters, located at the same site and recently torn down. Soon, the contemporary building will be the anchor of future commercial businesses along with housing at the corner of Fremont Blvd and Capital Ave. Fremont Bank is working with local commercial contractor C. Overaa & Co., based in Richmond, Calif.

"Fremont Bank's rich history with the Bay Area started right here in Fremont in 1964, and we've grown to 21 branches across Northern California. This new headquarters is an extension of our long-term commitment to providing our neighbors with the best community banking options," said Michael Wallace, Fremont Bank's Board Chairman. "During this unprecedented time in our global history, many banks are shuttering branches and laying off employees due to the pandemic. Conversely, Fremont Bank sees growth opportunities as we continue to support individuals' and families' financial needs. This innovative building will stand as a testament to our commitment to support local communities for years to come."

About Fremont Bank
Fremont Bank, founded in 1964, has grown organically over the past 55 years with 21 branches in the Bay Area. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fremont-bank-to-break-ground-on-new-state-of-the-art-six-story-building-in-fremont-301294326.html

SOURCE Fremont Bank

    iPhone Maker Foxconn May Conquer Car Cockpits With Stellantis

(Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. signed an agreement to partner with Jeep maker Stellantis NV, one of the world's biggest automakers, on a joint venture to jointly develop digital car cockpits.The main assembler of Apple Inc.'s iPhones and the carmaker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said in a statement Tuesday they reached a non-binding deal to form Mobile Drive, a joint venture that could supply both Stellantis and other auto manufacturers.The tie-up between the flagship unit of Foxconn Technology Group and the carmaking giant has the potential to become one of the more significant alliances in the rapidly converging worlds of tech and autos. Hon Hai also has ambitions to supply underpinnings for electric vehicles and has signed deals with Chinese startup Byton Ltd. and U.S.-based Fisker Inc.Whereas Byton are Fisker are just trying to get off the ground, Stellantis sold roughly 6 million vehicles last year. That amount of scale presents an opportunity for Foxconn to diversify a business dependent on Apple for much of its revenue.Most engineers in the joint venture will be based in Taipei, while management will be in Europe, said Calvin Chih, the chief executive officer of Foxconn's Hong Kong-listed unit FIH Mobile. The companies have not set a goal for the market share the new entity wants to achieve.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares expressed openness to having Stellantis partner with tech giants -- including with Apple, which has been exploring an automotive foray for several years -- during a post-merger press conference in January."Stellantis is open for business always as long as it creates win-win situations and as long as it doesn't create any technology dependence that would penalize the future of the company," Tavares said.

    SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate's Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn't been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.

    Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

    Your 401(k) balances aren't all yours

A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — "How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?" — keeps hitting the "top 10" list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

    Under Armour shareholders can sue over sales disclosures -judge

Under Armour Inc shareholders may pursue a lawsuit accusing the sports apparel company of concealing how it pulled sales forward from future quarters to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts, the subject of a recent regulatory settlement, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore said the shareholders' securities fraud claims were "plausible," after taking into account Under Armour's $9 million civil settlement on May 3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC had found that the Baltimore-based company misled investors by not disclosing that significant portions of its revenue and revenue growth resulted from its having accelerated sales orders over six quarters in 2015 and 2016.

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

    Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

    ‘Everybody wants to have asset prices forever going up and the cost of financing to be next to nothing,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • Bitcoin Dips to Lowest Since February Amid China Crypto Warning

    Bitcoin Dips to Lowest Since February Amid China Crypto Warning

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People's Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.3% to $42,430 in New York, continuing a week-long slide sparked by Elon Musk's back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.'s holdings of the coin. Bitcoin is now at its lowest level since early February. Ether lost more than 7%, while last week's sensation, Internet Computer, continued its plunge. Dogecoin also slid."This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they're not real currencies, according to a notice posted on PBOC's official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the note said.Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion's share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks."It's no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country," said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. "So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC."Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday. In addition, an acceleration in its selloff could mean the coin approaches its next support around $40,000. A fall to that level would mark the first time since September that Bitcoin would test its average price over the past 200 days. And breaching it could mean it drops to $30,000, where it's previously found support.For Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk's recent tweets about Bitcoin."It's just a bit of a mess. TSLA's entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I've personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind," he said. The EV-maker's retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment "was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse."Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that "Long Bitcoin" is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of AUM overall."The fact that the BofA manager survey shows that the 'long Bitcoin' trade is the most crowded one on the Street right now isn't helping either," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. "When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past. When you combine this with the news out of China, it's not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness."

    GameStop and AMC overcame rocky starts to the trading day as comments on social media surged and retail traders mused once again about “squeeze"s on both stocks.

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

    2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say 'Buy'

Dividend stocks are always popular. They offer investors a clear path to returns, with regular cash payments and a yield – a return on the original investment – that usually far exceeds bond yields. But not all dividend stocks are created equal, and some offer better opportunities than others. Dividend yield is a key metric. Among S&P listed companies the average yield is only 2%. However, the highest yields aren't always the way to go. Investors should also consider share appreciation or upside potential – these factors aren't always connected to dividends, but they will affect the general returns available from a given stock. To that end, we've used the TipRanks database to pull up two high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street's analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a dividend yielding over 8%. Let's take a closer look. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) We'll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), a logical place to turn for high dividend returns. REITs typically pay out higher than average dividends, as a way of complying with profit-return regulations in the tax code. New York Mortgage Trust, which holds a portfolio of adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, is typical of its niche, both in the quality of its portfolio and its high yield dividend. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, NYMT listed several metrics of interest to investors. The company sold off non-agency RMBS and CMBS totaling $111.6 million, purchased $347.3 million in residential loans, and finished the quarter with $4.72 billion in total assets. The company saw net investment income of $30.3 million, and was able to fund its dividend payment, to the tune of 10 cents per common share. At that payment rate, the dividend yields 8.91%. This was the second dividend declaration in a row at 10 cents; the company has been gradually increasing the payment since cutting it back last summer during the worst of the corona crisis. B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett was impressed by NYMT's management of the recent economic crisis, and that factor takes a lead role in his recent initiation report. "Over the last decade, NYMT has delivered among the highest economic return within the space due in part to strong asset selection, low leverage, and a highly efficient operating structure. While the March 2020 liquidity crisis was a setback for the industry, NYMT managed the crisis admirably, in our view, and avoided any major wear and tear on the company. In fact, we argue that as NYMT has rebuilt, its originations have become more direct (acquiring loans vs. securities), and its cost of capital has been declining," Howlett opined. In line with these comments, Howlett rates the stock a Buy, and his $6 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 36%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~45% potential total return profile. (To watch Howlett's track record, click here) Overall, there are four recent reviews on record for NYMT, and they break down to 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $4.45, and the average price target of $5.17 suggests room for ~17% upside from that level. (See NYMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Global Net Lease (GNL) Next up, Global Net Lease, is another REIT. The portfolio here is built on commercial real estate properties. A review of the company's portfolio shows 306 such properties, totaling 37.2 million square feet of leasable space, let to 130 tenants. GNL operates in The average lease has 8.3 years remaining – an important factor, as the long term provides stability to the portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, GNL showed a top line of $89.4 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company ran a net loss, but at $800,000 that loss was significantly smaller than the $5 million lost in 1Q20. Net operating income was up from $71.9 million one year ago to $81.8 million in 1Q21. GNL reported sound liquidity in the quarter, with $262.9 million in cash or cash equivalents and an additional $88.6 million available in credit. And most importantly, GNL reported collecting 100% of rents due in Q1. GNL declared a 40 cent dividend for common shareholders during the quarter, and through it distributed a total of $36.2 million. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and gives a high yield of 8.59%. The dividend was cut last year during the corona crisis, but has been kept stable for five quarters since then. All of this adds up to a company that is sound on fundamentals of its business, and that has attracted notice from analyst Bryan Maher. In his note for B. Riley, Maher writes, “GNL's strong portfolio metrics provide for an attractive setup for the balance of 2021…. Given that GNL, in our view, is not over-levered and can borrow at exceedingly low rates, combined with prudent use of its in-place ATM, we are not concerned about the REIT's ability to finance acquisitions to hit our $300.0M target for 2021.” The analyst summed up, "Given GNL's well-crafted industrial/ office net lease portfolio and strong operating metrics, we reiterate our Buy rating on the shares." The Buy rating comes with a $23 price target attached. At current share price, that implies an upside of ~25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and GNL is one of those. Maher's is the only recent analyst review of this company. (See GNL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    There are good and bad financial decisions on certain topics, but a decision like this where you have such a high level of savings at your age means you’ve already won in many respects. You never have to worry about a monthly mortgage payment. This isn’t a great feature in times of financial hardship or when you need to access your investment dollars.

    The legislation would outlaw penalizing taxpayers until the IRS clarifies its policies.