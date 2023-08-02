French air traffic control chaos fuels spike in delays

People queue to check in for flights at Gatwick Airport

Strikes by French air traffic controllers have fuelled a sharp rise in flight delays across Europe, creating chaos for passengers and threatening to dent the sector’s recovery.

Walkouts by staff have pushed up the number of delayed flights on the continent by 36pc in the year to date, according to figures from air traffic manager Eurocontrol.

Air traffic control (ATC) capacity and staffing issues accounted for more than half of the disruption, Eurocontrol has found.

Stormy weather and a fire at Catania airport in Sicily also had an impact towards the end of July, while problems have been compounded by airspace closures following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Overall, there have been almost 258,000 hours of delays this year, equivalent to around 1,200 hours per day.

Eurocontrol said the rise was distorted by increased traffic following Covid-related disruption in 2022.

Airlines have been rocked by repeated ATC strikes in France, which began as a protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the pension age.

In addition to causing delays and cancellations in France, the industrial action has had a knock-on effect on airspace congestion across Europe.

Budget operators Ryanair and easyJet have been forced to cancel thousands of flights this summer as a result.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, has taken aim at the EU over its handling of the crisis, arguing that only French flights should be cancelled.

He said: “It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or flights from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control unions want to go on strike.”

Willie Walsh, head of industry lobby group IATA and former British Airways boss, has called for new laws to ensure international flights can still operate during domestic strikes.

Pilots and airport staff have also staged walkouts in Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain, while US airlines have been forced to cut flights due to staff shortages.

Story continues

A planned round of strikes by baggage handlers working with easyJet at London Gatwick has been suspended after the Unite union received a better pay offer.

Another wave of industrial action by ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS, whose ground handlers work with carriers including British Airways, has also been cancelled.

Aside from disrupting summer holiday plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers, the strike action has also threatened to derail the aviation industry’s fragile recovery from the pandemic.

Delays in Europe cost airlines more than €800m (£689m) last year, according to Eurocontrol. It warned this sum would increase as traffic continues to recover and grow.

It came as Ryanair revealed it carried more than 18m passengers in a single month for the first time despite cancelling thousands of flights due to strikes.

The low-cost airline said its traffic for July had increased 11pc compared to the same month last year, as it operated 102,000 flights.

It flew 18.7m people and filled 96pc of its seats, as it set a traffic record for the third straight month.

This was despite the cancellation of 800 flights in July.

This summer Ryanair will operate its largest-ever schedule with more than 3,200 flights and up to 600,000 passengers daily.

Rival easyJet has already been forced to cancel 1,700 flights this summer but Ryanair previously told The Telegraph that it has not made any changes to its summer schedule.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.