French bakery La Baguette to open second location in Village of Five Points in Lewes

Ludovic Bezy and Anita Wheeler-Bezy will open La Baguette in the Village of Five Points in Lewes.

Avez-vous faim? If you aren't hungry, you might be when La Baguette opens its second location in Lewes in November.

Chef Ludovic Bezy is 100% French, while his wife and co-owner, Anita Wheeler-Bezy, is a self-described "Air Force brat" who grew up in both France and America. The couple met and married in the Champagne region and she now holds a dual French-American citizenship.

France, as Wheeler-Bezy put it, is in their blood.

A fruit tartlette from La Baguette Chef Ludovic Bezy.

Bezy graduated from a French culinary school in the 1980s. The couple moved to the States in the 1990s, where he served as Chef de Cuisine at the former Michele's in Dover Downs for about seven years.

They opened La Baguette, a longtime dream, in Dover in 2017. It's a busy spot, with great reviews across platforms. They serve Rise Up coffee and Wheeler-Bezy said their eclairs are popular, as are their beef bourguignon sandwiches.

La Baguette does, in fact, offer baguettes, as well as a wide variety of other fresh-baked breads.

The menu at La Baguette's 33323 E. Chesapeake St. location, within the Village of Five Points in Lewes, will be similar. (Not to worry, Kent Countians: the Dover location will remain open.)

In Lewes, the couple will also operate a commercial bakery. They'll make all the bread for the Touch of Italy restaurants, Wheeler-Bezy said, in addition to the bread they already make for Royal Prime (a steakhouse at Bally's Dover Casino & Resort).

Opening is planned for early November, depending on permits, with hours starting daily at 7 a.m.

Food: Barbecue, Greek, Dominican among new Delaware restaurants

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover's La Baguette to open second location in Lewes this November