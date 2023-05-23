French billionaire Patrick Drahi tightens grip on BT amid fears of ‘creeping control’

French telecoms magnate Patrick Drahi - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

French billionaire Patrick Drahi has increased his holding in BT to almost 25pc in a move that puts the tycoon on the verge of a blocking stake in the British telecoms giant.

The investment vehicle controlled by Mr Drahi, Altice UK, has increased its stake from 18pc to 24.5pc after buying a further 650m shares in the company.

Altice said it did not intend to make a takeover offer for BT, while a spokesman said the group was supportive of the group’s management and strategy.

However, the increase takes the tycoon just shy of a blocking stake that would allow him to oppose resolutions at the company’s annual general meeting and obstruct any rival bidder.

Under UK takeover rules, Mr Drahi does not have to table a bid until he owns 30pc of BT. However, insiders have expressed concerns about his “creeping control”.

Altice UK said Drahi was not seeking a seat on BT’s board, adding that it “continues to hold management in high regard and remains fully supportive of their strategy”.

The stake-building also risks rekindling national security concerns after Mr Drahi’s previous investments triggered a government review.

The Franco-Israeli billionaire first took a 12pc stake in BT in 2021, before increasing it to 18pc later that year.

Then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced a national security assessment amid concerns Britain’s biggest broadband builder could fall into private foreign ownership.

In August last year, Mr Kwarteng said the Government would take no further action.

Mr Drahi’s holding is now just below the 25pc level at which the Government can officially intervene under the National Security and Investment Act, though BT insiders believe there is flexibility in how these rules are applied.

In 2021, BT hired advisers at Robey Warshaw and Goldman Sachs to help strengthen its defence against potential takeover bids, including staging scenario planning exercises in the event that Mr Drahi pushed for a spin-off of part of the business.

While Altice has said it does not intend to make a takeover offer, this could change under certain circumstances such as a rival bid or the backing of the BT board.

Altice is one of France’s largest telecoms companies with operations spanning countries including the Dominican Republic, Israel and Portugal.

Mr Drahi has built a reputation for cost-cutting and debt-funded deal making, and last year took Altice private in a deal valuing the business at €6.4bn (£5.6bn).

His latest investment comes just days after BT announced it will cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, including replacing around 10,000 roles with AI.

The cuts, equivalent to more than 40pc of BT’s workforce, mark efforts by chief executive Philip Jansen to reduce costs and slimline the group’s operations as its full-fibre broadband rollout comes to an end.

Shares in BT dropped as much as 9pc following the announcement, though later recovered those losses.

