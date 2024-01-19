French billionaire takes control of British milk distributor

Wincanton was founded in 1925 as part of the West Surrey Central Dairy Company, later known as Cow & Gate

A British milk distributor founded a century ago has been sold to a French shipping titan controlled by a billionaire tycoon.

Transport company Wincanton, founded to transport milk in 1925, has agreed to a £765m takeover from a subsidiary of CMA CGM.

CMA CGA is owned by French billionaire Rodolphe Saadé and his family, who are worth an estimated $9.8bn (£7.7bn). The offer represents a 52pc premium to Wincanton’s share price.

Alongside milk delivery, Wincanton’s main business involves running warehouses and transporting goods for the likes of Sainsbury’s, Argos, Morrisons and Waitrose. A major fixture for UK supply chains, it is best known for its blue and white lorries on UK motorways.

The company will quit the London stock market once the deal completes, removing the last major listed logistics operator amid an exodus of companies.

James Wroath, Wincanton chief executive, said: “This offer will enable Wincanton to continue and accelerate the progress that has been made, providing an excellent partner with the balance sheet strength that will allow the pursuit of both existing and new growth opportunities.”

Wincanton is the latest independent logistics firm to succumb to a takeover after Clipper Logistics and DX Group were also sold.

Wincanton employs 20,000 people, including 5,000 drivers, in the UK and occupies more than 16m sq ft of warehouse space.

CMA CGA is buying the company through its subsidiary Ceva Logistics.

Mr Saade’s father, Jacques Saadé, founded CMA as Compagnie Maritime d’Affrètement in the early 1980s. He went on to reap the benefits of growing shipping trade in China.

CMA merged with Compagnie Generale Transatlantique in 1999 and is today the world’s third largest container line. French state fund BPIfrance also has a small stake of 3pc.

CMA CGM has an eye-catching headquarters in Marseilles designed by superstar architect Zaha Hadid.

Wincanton was founded in 1925 as a subsidiary of the West Surrey Central Dairy Company, later known as Cow & Gate. A deal with the Milk Marketing Board for farm collection of milk in the 1950s boosted the company. Today it ships products for the likes of Arla and Freshways under its “bulk liquid transport solution” offering.



Story continues

A new fleet of Volvo tankers acquired in 2020 allowed it to transport 89,000 litres of milk from British farms per day. However it recently lost a contract with Müller for milk delivery, reducing its reliance on milk.

Latest company results show it turned over £1.5bn last year and made a £62m pre-tax profit.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.