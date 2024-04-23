This French castle is whisper-listed for $425M — and could be the world’s priciest home ever sold

Hannah Frishberg
2 min read
0
chateau d’armainvilliers
chateau d’armainvilliers

This palatial property’s staggering price makes it one of the most expensive homes in the world. And guess what: It’s actually a palace.

Outside of Paris, a castle that has been owned by a Rothschild family member and a king of Morocco is quietly being sold off-market with a jaw-dropping price tag of $452 million, Mansion Global first reported.

That sky-high asking price also buys centuries of history. The property dates to the 1100s, when it was a medieval stronghold known as Armainvilliers Castle, according to a post on the Rothschild Archive.

The main house has 17 bedrooms, with this one blending French and Moroccan design elements. Whisper Auctions
The main house has 17 bedrooms, with this one blending French and Moroccan design elements. Whisper Auctions
The estate dates to the 12th century. Whisper Auctions
The estate dates to the 12th century. Whisper Auctions

After being partially destroyed during the French Revolution, it was restored in the mid-1800s before being purchased in 1877 by Edmond de Rothschild, who replaced the castle with a modern structure and grew the grounds from slightly less than 620 acres to well more than 9,700.

After Edmond’s passing in 1934, the manor passed to his son, who in turn passed it to his son — who then sold the property to the late Hassan II, the King of Morocco, in the 1980s.

In 2008, long after the king’s death in 1999, Hassan II’s son sold the Chateau d’Armainvilliers for €200 million to “an owner from the Middle East” who has never utilized it, Ignace Meuwissen, co-founder of off-market luxury real estate listing specialist Whisper Auctions told Mansion Global.

If the estate gets anywhere near its ask, it will be the most expensive home ever sold. Whisper Auctions
If the estate gets anywhere near its ask, it will be the most expensive home ever sold. Whisper Auctions
Amenities include a hammam, a hairdressing salon and a car park. Whisper Auctions
Amenities include a hammam, a hairdressing salon and a car park. Whisper Auctions
The property was previously owned by the King of Morocco. Whisper Auctions
The property was previously owned by the King of Morocco. Whisper Auctions
There are 36 buildings on the property. Whisper Auctions
There are 36 buildings on the property. Whisper Auctions
The estate is set on close to 2,500 acres. Whisper Auctions
The estate is set on close to 2,500 acres. Whisper Auctions
The main house has 100 rooms. Whisper Auctions
The main house has 100 rooms. Whisper Auctions

Meuwissen is handling the sale of the castle, which today stands on close to 2,500 acres. The main house features no fewer than 100 rooms, three elevators, 17 bedroom suites and various Moroccan design touches — such as ceiling motifs and ornamental light fixtures.

There are 36 buildings spread across the estate — and amenities include a hammam, a hairdressing salon, 50 horse stables, staff housing and a car park.

“The price reflects the uniqueness of the 1,000 hectares close to Paris, not solely the castle,” Meuwissen told The Post.

The current record-holder for the world’s priciest property, Chateau Louis XIV, is not far from the this offering. But it would be beat for the crown — it sold for more than €275 million in 2015 — should d’Armainvilliers get anywhere near its current asking price.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Bloody Friday’: Why Several Top Financial Advisors Jumped Ship the Same Day

    Six teams managing nearly $15 billion in total assets quit JPMorgan Chase’s brokerage unit to join competitors last Friday. Here’s what may have triggered their departures.

  • REITs Q1 Earnings Begin On Solid Note

    Given the recent talk about higher interest rates being a headwind for real estate investment trusts (REITs), investors might anticipate that first-quarter operating results could be lackluster or subpar. However, many initial REIT earnings reports are much better than expected, with several REITs beating the analyst estimates on funds from operations (FFO) or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Occupancy levels are still high and full-year 2024 FFO guidance looks sound. Take a look at three

  • What the NAR settlement means for home buyers and sellers

    Learn how the new rules ushered in by the $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement could change the process of buying and selling a home.

  • US new home sales rebound to six-month high; rising mortgage rates a concern

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in March from February's downwardly revised level, drawing support from a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market, but momentum could be curbed by a resurgence in mortgage rates. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the median house price jumped to a seven month-high from February, likely as fewer builders offered price cuts and sales shifted to higher priced homes. Rising prices and mortgage rates could make housing even more unaffordable, especially for first-time buyers.

  • Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio

    The Arrived Single Family Rental Fund, a non-traded REIT launched late last year by the real estate investment platform that’s backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has just added five new rental homes to its portfolio. Arrived is best known ...

  • These Residential REITs Have Yields Up to 4.2% and Track Records of Dividend Growth

    The U.S. real estate market is more unaffordable than ever before, pushing more people to rent rather than buy and making residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) very attractive for long-term investors and those seeking dividend income. Residential REITs offer investors the benefits of owning rental properties without the hassles of being a landlord or the large up-front expense of acquiring a property. They also carry the benefit of being liquid, since you can sell a stock any time th

  • Blackstone’s Beleaguered Real-Estate Fund Stems Exodus

    The firm was able to fulfill all investor redemption requests in February and March for the first time since late 2022.

  • PulteGroup beats profit, revenue estimates on higher home sales

    With the popular 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering at about 7% for months, U.S. homeowners who secured fixed rates below 5% during an era of cheap debt remain unwilling to list their homes and buy a new one with a higher interest rate. Home sales revenue for the quarter came in at $3.82 billion, above analysts' estimate of $3.58 billion, reflecting an 11% increase in closings to 7,095 homes.

  • New US Home Sales Jump to Highest Level Since September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new homes in the US bounced back broadly in March as an abundance of inventory helped drive prices lower.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackNew single-family home sales increased 8.8% to

  • March New-Home Sales Rise, Driven by Jump in Northeast

    March New-Home Sales Rise, Driven by Jump in Northeast