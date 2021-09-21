U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    +43.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,216.00
    +377.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,148.00
    +138.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.30
    +29.50 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.29 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    +1.78 (+8.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6370
    +0.2170 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,102.04
    -1,802.94 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.50
    -53.89 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.55
    +71.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

French company Carmat announces first implant of its artificial heart in a woman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Artificial heart produced by French manufacturer Carmat
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - French artificial heartmaker Carmat announced on Tuesday that it had carried out the first implant of its Aeson artificial heart in a woman.

The company said the procedure had been performed at the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital by University of Louisville physicians in the United States.

"This third implant in the U.S. was a landmark event not only because it allowed us to finalize the enrollment of the first cohort of patients of the EFS (early feasibility study), but very importantly because it is the first time ever that our device has helped a woman suffering from heart failure," Carmat CEO Stephane Piat said in a statement.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Riksbank’s Rate Plans Draw Focus as Prices Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveSweden’s central bank will this week reveal if a buoyant

  • EXPLAINER: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

    Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system. Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect Beijing to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts.

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Soaring Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is surging higher Monday after the company announced positive Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Critically ill patients demonstrated a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying when treated with EB05 over standard of care. An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board concluded that "a clinically important efficacy signal" was detected and that the study "met its objective." The DSMB recommended continuation of the study into

  • BofA names three bankers to drive financials-focused investment banking -memo

    Will Addas, Gary Howe and Giorgio Cocini - each have over 20 years of experience in the sector, the memo said, adding that they would report to Thomas Sheehan, head of global investment banking. Addas and Howe were most recently co-heads of Americas financial institutions investment banking, while Cocini was co-head of financial institutions investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the memo said.

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • S&P 500 Update: Anticipated Correction Unfolding. Low-4000s on Tap as Expected

    Thus the anticipated correction is unfolding, and the low-4000s remain IMHO in tap with an ideal target of SPX4250+/-20. Allow me to explain below.

  • U.S. Index Futures Gain as Stock Selloff Moderates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in stocks moderated on Tuesday as traders assessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion In

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • Why AstraZeneca and Surface Oncology Rose Today

    The pharmaceutical giant reports encouraging results from a late-stage ES-SCLC trial of blockbuster cancer treatment Imfinzi.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Is A Dangerous Rival To Amgen In Colon Cancer

    Mirati could beat Amgen to market with a KRAS-blocking colon cancer drug, an analyst said Monday as MRTX stock popped.

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Drug Found to Reduce Risk of Dying

    The drug maker said Enhertu significantly reduced the risk of death or disease progression in women with advanced disease in a large clinical trial, the latest sign that its push into oncology is starting to pay off.

  • Thailand to try alternative COVID-19 vaccination method to stretch supplies

    Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-explore-injecting-coronavirus-vaccines-under-skin-2021-08-19 last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence. Phuket's population was among the first to be inoculated in Thailand, as a pre-requisite for the island to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists in July.

  • NOVN: Syneos Selected as Commercialization Partner

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT September Update On September 9, 2021, Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) hosted a corporate update conference call and webcast. The call was led by Novan President and CEO, Paula Brown Stafford, who reviewed recent milestones and plans over the next several years. Ms. Stafford detailed Novan’s revenue prospects in the US which are

  • AstraZeneca Stock Climbs on ‘Groundbreaking’ Breast Cancer Drug Trial Results

    AstraZeneca said interim analysis of a Phase 3 trial showed that its drug Enhertu reduced the risk of death or disease progression by 72% compared with an existing treatment.

  • I Got a ‘Mild’ Breakthrough Case. Here’s What I Wish I’d Known.

    The reality is breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

  • These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Average COVID deaths in America just surpassed 2,000 a day, a grim milestone that you may find hard to believe, given that you're wishing everything was A-OK back to normal. But it's true. The Delta variant is "more transmissible" and thus more dangerous, responsible for a rise in infections nationwide. Some states are being ravaged more than others. To see which states have out of control infections, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've