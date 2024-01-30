Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,924.93
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,461.38
    +127.93 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,513.04
    -115.01 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.97
    -14.45 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +1.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,055.00
    +10.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    -0.0320 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2692
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6400
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,707.59
    +688.98 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.31
    +33.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,065.86
    +38.92 (+0.11%)
     
Yahoo Finance Chartbook:

33 charts that explain markets and the economy right now

French company Vivendi proposes to split into four entities

Reuters
·1 min read
The logo of Vivendi is seen in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi said on Tuesday its management board proposed to its supervisory board, which gave its approval on the matter, a split up of its activities around four entities.

Vivendi had said at the end of last year it was examining a split up of its activities.

"A new update on the study of the split project will be presented to the supervisory board meeting convened on March 7, 2024, the day of the publication of the group's 2023 annual results," Vivendi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement