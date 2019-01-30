French Economy Unexpectedly Keeps Pace Despite Yellow Vests

(Bloomberg) -- A surge in exports meant the French economy maintained its pace of expansion at the end of 2018 as the Yellow-Vest protests disrupted consumer spending and investment.

In a final quarter dogged by repeated and often violent protests over the cost of living, the French economy still expanded 0.3 percent, more than economists forecasts.

While that left growth for the year at 1.5 percent, this is still a sharp slowdown from a giddy 2017 when France recorded a revised 2.3 percent pace. France’s figures are a harbinger of the wider euro area, which reports fourth-quarter GDP on Thursday.

The Italian economy probably slipped into recession at the end of 2018 -- a destiny Germany only narrowly avoided after eking out modest growth in the fourth quarter. With confidence indicators declining amid growing uncertainties over a U.S.-China trade war and the fallout from Brexit, the European Central Bank acknowledged risks to the outlook have “moved to the downside.”

The gloomy situation is turning the euro area into the weak spot of the global economy. When the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast this month, Germany and Italy had the biggest downward revisions.

France is less exposed than Germany to external threats, but homegrown uncertainties persist. The Yellow Vest movement has forced President Emmanuel Macron to rethink his fiscal policy and launch a two-month mass debate on other reforms. The protests are continuing and the outcome of the discussions is uncertain.

Consumer spending -- the engine of France’s economy -- didn’t increase in the final quarter. There were also signs the disturbance buffeted companies as their investment growth slowed to 0.3 percent from 1.7 percent. With domestic demand weak, an acceleration in net trade contributed 0.2 point to growth in the fourth quarter.

Retailer Carrefour SA reported a decline in sales at its hypermarkets in the fourth quarter as it had to close some shops and saw its supply chain disrupted by protesters blocking highways.

“We clearly felt the impact of the yellow-vests movement,” Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said on a call reviewing fourth quarter sales. “Everyone would agree that the general mood was not absolutely favorable to shopping.”

