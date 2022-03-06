U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0126 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3230
    -0.0116 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,888.86
    -547.55 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.83 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DANOY

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone said in a statement on its website that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the essential food needs of the local population," said Danone.

In Russia, Danone runs the Prostokvashino dairy brand.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, without sharing further details. The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, after an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.

  • Media Advisory - Ministers Champagne, Fitzgibbon and Charette to discuss electric vehicle battery ecosystem

    OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2022 The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Jonatan Julien, Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver remarks on establishing Canada and Quebec as world leaders in green vehicle manufacturing and take questions from media.

  • ESG Finds Itself at Crossroads After Investing in Putin’s Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- An investing movement that promotes itself as a protector of people and the planet has somehow found itself providing capital to the autocratic regime behind Europe’s worst military conflict since World War II.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: Blinken Says U.S., Allies Discussing Oil EmbargoUkra

  • American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of Western corporations to boycott business there over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the credit card company said in a statement on its website. "We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Dollar Tree, Bitcoin in Focus

    Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in the rogue state, setting the stage for additional losses.

  • China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian said that rare heavy rainfall last year delayed the planting of about one-third of the normal wheat acreage. A survey of the winter wheat crop taken before the start of winter found that the amount of first- and second-grade crop was down by more than 20 percentage points, Tang said.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia

  • Etoro Wants to Make Amends After Liquidating Its clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Costco Stock Alert: Where Is Chart Support After Earnings Dip?

    Costco Wholesale is looking to escape this week without too bad of a day on Friday. Shares are currently down almost 4% after the retailer reported earnings. We saw Best Buy and Target both roar higher on earnings this week, so bulls were likely optimistic with Costco's results on deck.

  • Mexico inflation seen on the rise again in February: Reuters poll

    Mexico's year-on-year inflation likely accelerated in February after cooling slightly over the previous two months, a Reuters poll showed Friday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will continue to raise its key interest rate. The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, was seen accelerating to 6.58%, which would be the highest rate since June 2001. In February the bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, a sixth consecutive rise, citing inflation.

  • 2- and 10-year Treasury yields post biggest weekly declines in almost two years as Russia seizes nuclear power plant

    Yields for U.S. government debt slipped across the board on Friday as Russia's war in Ukraine worsened.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: Blinken Says U.S., Allies Discussing Oil EmbargoUkraine Evacua

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Slide; Analysts Expect a Volatility Spike

    Cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), traded lower on Friday due to elevated headline risk. But volatility and trading volumes have been low. That could change as some analysts and traders expect a volatility spike this month.

  • Elon Musk Says Russia’s War Means More Oil Production Needed Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says more fossil fuel production is needed now, even if it’s bad for his electric car company, Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: Blinken Says U.S., Allies Discussing Oil EmbargoUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set Up“Hate to say it, but we need to increas

  • Fortune 500 company makes multimillion-dollar investment in Dayton-area facility

    These investments are expected to continue for years as the company embarks on a strategic growth plan.

  • How the Covid-19 Test Was Won

    With an eye-catching card on a lollipop-like stick, Abbott Laboratories dominated the market for at-home Covid-19 diagnosis. Now it is trying to predict the future course of the virus.

  • Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

    The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

  • Strong US Dollar Index Momentum Puts 99.970 on Radar

    We’re looking for the strong uptrend and momentum to continue as long as the Dollar Index holds above the Long-Term Fibonacci Level at 98.230.

  • Moody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk

    LONDON (Reuters) -Moody's cut Russia's credit rating to Ca on Sunday, the second-lowest rung of its ratings ladder, citing central bank capital controls that are likely to restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to default. Moody's said its decision to cut Russia's rating was "driven by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations". Russia's economy has been plunged into crisis as a result of harsh sanctions imposed by the West which include freezing assets of the central bank held overseas and severing several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments systems.

  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to Step Down From Coca-Cola Board

    Bobby Kotick, who has been a director at Coca-Cola since 2012, said he would step down to provide full attention to the pending tie-up with Microsoft.