French food group Danone suspends investments in Russia

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone said in a statement on its website that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have decided to suspend all investment projects in Russia, but currently maintain our production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition, to still meet the essential food needs of the local population," said Danone.

In Russia, Danone runs the Prostokvashino dairy brand.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)