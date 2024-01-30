French Government Plans New Measures to Calm Farmer Protests

(Bloomberg) -- The French government plans to take new measures on Tuesday to address farmers’ concerns over rising costs and European regulations as protesters continue to block highways around Paris.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal met again with union leaders late Monday after concessions he made in the previous three days failed to bring an end to the unrest that began around two weeks ago.

“We have a system that doesn’t work,” Patrick Meyer, a 35-year-old farmer camped on the outskirts of Paris, told BFM TV. “We have our backs against the wall... We’re determined to stay until there’s a response.” Meyer said he had driven his tractor over 470 kilometers (292 miles) from the northeastern French region of Alsace.

Farmers have been choking roadways across the country to protest higher production costs, stringent regulations imposed from Brussels and what they call unfair competition from abroad. France is the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer, accounting for close to €100 billion ($108 billion) annually, or around 18% of total output.

The newly appointed prime minister is due to deliver a speech to parliament later Tuesday during which he is expected to set out priorities and reform plans for the coming months, though it is likely to be overshadowed by the protests.

So far he has promised to respond to concerns about competition and the transfer of farm properties. He has also pledged to reverse a plan to raise taxes on farming fuel and to issue big fines to companies that don’t respect rules on price negotiations. Yet this has so far failed to bring an end to the protests.

Farmers have also called on President Emmanuel Macron to intervene in Brussels. Government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot said he would raise their concerns on the sidelines of a meeting of European leaders in the Belgian capital on Thursday.

She added that France has asked the European Commission to reverse rules on fallow land, and that it has the backing of 22 member states.

