French Group Agrees to Buy Canada's Bailey in $650 Million Deal
(Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain of France agreed to buy Canada’s Bailey Group of Companies for C$880 million ($650 million) in cash to broaden its global offerings of metal framing products.
Bailey makes commercial metal framing and building systems, with around 700 employees at 12 manufacturing sites across Canada, Saint-Gobain said Wednesday in a statement. The closely held Canadian firm, which had C$532 million in sales last year, has been a longtime partner of Saint-Gobain for metal ceiling grids, frames and fasteners.
“With their long-standing expertise in metal framing and building solutions, we will take a significant step forward in our vision to provide a comprehensive portfolio of building materials to our customers,” Saint-Gobain’s Canadian head, Julie Bonamy, said in a separate statement.
Saint-Gobain, founded in 1665, has 168,000 employees at 800 sites in 75 countries. The Paris-based firm has acquired several Canadian businesses in previous years, including Building Products of Canada and Kaycan. The company also owns CertainTeed, a North American operation whose products include insulation, drywall, siding and trim.
