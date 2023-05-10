Voltalia

In French Guiana, commissioning of a combined solar and storage power plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces today the commissioning of its Sable Blanc power plant combining photovoltaic production, with a capacity of five megawatts, and battery storage, with a capacity of 10.6 megawatt hours.

Developed entirely by Voltalia, the Sable Blanc mixed plant will benefit from a guaranteed sales price for 20 years.

The photovoltaic production capacity will cover the equivalent of the electricity needs of 3,090 inhabitants of Western Guiana.

The lithium-ion batteries allow the electricity produced during the day to be injected after night fall, while improving the stability of electricity production in a region with high demand.

These batteries strengthen the Toco storage complex, which now has a capacity of 19 megawatts and 27 megawatt hours.

With a strong presence in French Guiana, Voltalia currently operates solar, hydro, biomass and storage power plants with a combined capacity of 48 megawatts, covering almost 10% of the consumption of the main electricity grid.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

