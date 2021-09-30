U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

French inflation hit near 10-year high of 2.7% in September

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - French inflation rose in September slightly less than expected but still reached its highest rate in nearly a decade, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday.

INSEE said its EU-harmonised consumer prices index fell 0.2% from August, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 2.7%, up from 2.4% in August.

The September rate was the highest since December 2011, but was slightly below an average forecast for 2.8% in a Reuters poll of 24 economists' expectations.

As is the currently the case in many countries, surging energy prices are driving the inflation spike in France. They rose 14.4% over one year in September, INSEE said

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Giles Elgood)

