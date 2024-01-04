French Inflation Inches Higher on Energy, Services Costs

(Bloomberg) -- French inflation edged higher in December as service prices grew more quickly and energy costs jumped after the government pared back support for households.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 4.1% annual reading was higher than November’s 3.9%, data released Thursday showed. It was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and remains well below the 7.3% peak notched in February 2023.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1% — less than economists expected, though exceeding the previous month’s negative figure.

The euro zone’s No. 2 economy is experiencing a similar uptick in inflation to the rest of the region — though the European Central Bank is unlikely to worry unduly. Price gains in the 20-nation bloc have cooled dramatically of late, with the 2% target coming back into sight in November.

That prompted investors to scale up bets that interest rates will be lowered sooner than the middle of 2024, as some ECB officials have been signaling. Money markets point to 166 basis points of easing by year-end — equivalent to more than six quarter-point cuts. As recently as late November, just three such reductions were priced for 2024.

The shift has underpinned a plunge in yields that saw Germany’s 10-year sink to 1.89% in late December — the lowest level in more than a year. While rising of late, it remains one percentage point below the 3% peak it reached for this cycle three months ago.

Euro-area inflation figures due Friday are set to show price growth back at 3%, though the slowdown is expected to resume as the year progresses. Early regional numbers Thursday for Germany revealed an acceleration in North Rhine Westphalia.

Story continues

A sluggish European economy will probably aid the retreat in inflation, with the bloc likely to have endured a mild recession in the latter half of 2023 and Germany, its largest member, showing little indications of a strong rebound to follow.

“The question of how long it will be necessary to keep interest rates at current level before starting to reduce them will depend on the future evolution of data, in a context in which uncertainty continues to be high,” Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said this week.

His hawkish Austrian colleague, Robert Holzmann, has warned that there’s no guarantee that borrowing costs will be reduced at all this year, calling such talk premature.

In France, energy prices advanced 5.6% in December after a 3.1% increase the previous month.

The acceleration of services inflation is likely to be more of a concern for policy makers as it’s a better indicator of core, domestic price pressures. In the final month of the year, it ticked up to 3.1%, due mainly to the transport sector, the Insee statistics agency said.

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche, Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg and Alice Gledhill.

(Updates with more details, markets starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.